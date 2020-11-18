Fedora 34 to Introduce KDE Plasma Spin for 64-bit ARM

The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) approved the recent proposal to provide a Fedora 34 KDE Plasma Spin for 64-bit ARM (AArch64) architecture.

The Fedora 34 release is currently going through the proposal process where various changes are reviewed and approved. The proposal phase just started following the Fedora 33 release a while back.

Fedora 34 KDE Plasma Spin for 64-bit ARM

Looking at the popularity of ARM-based computers and devices, this is a welcome move from the Fedora team because of the popularity of KDE Plasma desktop overall. The ARM-based architecture was initially designed for smartphones, mobile devices based on RISC architecture. Because they tend to use less power, small chip size, etc. But in recent days, you already know smartphone hardware becoming more powerful and are capable of running a long time on a single battery charge.

Pine64 is developing high-end ARM devices for daily use such as Laptops, Tablets, and mobile devices. And KDE Neon (which runs the latest KDE Plasma desktop version) already runs fine with better performance in an ARM-based device – Pinebook. There is already a KDE Neon ARM image available to download (in case you want to try it out).

Now, if you have an ARM device and like to have Fedora with KDE Spin, you can have it when Fedora 34 releases on Q2 2021. It is notable to mention that Fedora already provides ARM spins for GNOME, XFCE, and LXDE desktop environments. I am not sure if anyone tried to run Xfce and GNOME in a Pinebook though.

KDE Neon running in Pinebook – image credit: KDE

It’s worth mentioning that Fedora 34 already plans to default Wayland for KDE Plasma desktop – and that proposal was already accepted.

With that said, you can have the classic Fedora 34 KDE Plasma Spin once available. here’s a quick summary of the Fedora 34 release plan.

Fedora 34 Release Date

Fedora 34 releases on April 27, 2021.

Before that number of milestones to be completed by the team. Here’s a tentative plan.

Change Checkpoint Freeze: January 19, 2021

Fedora 34 Beta Freeze: February 23, 2021

Fedora 34 Beta release: March 23, 2021

Stay tuned here for more updates.

