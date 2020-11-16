Linux Weekly Roundup: MX Linux 19.3, Synfig Studio and More

Here’s this week’s roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.
This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.
All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.
A quite lot happened actually this week with some big released and a handful of application updates. Some major news as well. Here’s the recap of this week from the Linux Universe.
Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Nov 16, 2020
Distribution Updates
- MX Linux 19.3 is released. What’s New and Upgrade Steps [Read the story]
- Proxmox 1.0 “Backup Server” released [Read the story]
- CentOS 7.9.2009 released [Read the story]
- Oracle Linux 8.3 released [Read the story]
- Archman Linux 2020-11-12 released [Read the story]
- ArcoLinux 20.11.9 released [Read the story]
- Feren OS 2020.11 released [Read the story]
- PrimTux 6 released [Read the story]
- MidnightBSD 2.0 released [Read the story]
- Endless OS 3.9.0 released [Read the story]
- Clonezilla Live 2.7.0-10 released [Read the story]
Application Updates
- Min 1.17 released with new icon, password manager (minimal web browser) [Read the story]
- Calibre 5.5 e-book reader [Read the story]
- Wine 5.0.3 Released (maintenance) [Read the story]
- Synfig Studio 1.4.0 released [Read the story]
- Photoflare 1.6.6 image editor [Read the story]
News and Happenings
- Debian 11 bullseye – Default Theme Revealed [Read the story]
- KDE Announces PinePhone KDE Community Edition with Plasma Mobile [Read the story]
Review, Tutorials and Upcoming releases
- Ubuntu Unity 20.10 Review: Unity with Stability [Read the story]
- How to Install and Use virt-manager Virtual Machine Manager in Ubuntu and Other Linux [Read the story]
- GNOME 40 – Planned Features and Release Date [Read the story]
- LXQt 0.16.0 Review – Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment [Read the story]
That’s all for this week’s update. Do stay in touch and don’t forget to follow the weekly update and DebugPoint.com via social media channels.
We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!