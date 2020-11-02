Linux Weekly Roundup: Fedora 33, Linux 5.10 rc1, LibreOffice 7.0.3 and More

Here’s this week’s roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.
This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.
All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.
A quite lot happened actually this week with some big released and a handful of application updates. Some major news as well. Here’s the recap of this week from the Linux Universe.
Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Nov 2, 2020
Distribution Updates
- Linux 5.10 rc1 Released as Long Term Support Kernel [Read the story]
- Fedora 33 Released, This is What’s New [Read the story]
- Independent Nix package manager based distro NixOS releases 20.09 [Read the story]
- FreeBSD 12.2 released [Read the story]
- GParted Live 1.1.0-6 Released [Read the story]
- Linux Lite 5.2 Released [Read the story]
- Voyager Live 20.10 released based on Ubuntu 20.10 [Read the story]
Application Updates
- Qalculate 3.14 (GUI) released [Read the story]
- GStreamer 1.18.1 – Stable bug fix release [Read the story]
- Pale Moon 28.15.0 released [Read the story]
- Note taking app Cherrytree 0.99.18 released [Read the story]
- Calibre 5.4.2 released [Read the story]
- Qtractor 0.9.18 released [Read the story]
- Lightweight Browser Min 1.16.1 released [Read the story]
- FreeFileSync 11.3 released [Read the story]
- LibreOffice 7.0.3 Released With 90+ Bug Fixes and More Compatibility [Read the story]
News and Happenings, Tutorials
- Linux Mint pre-loading Chromium and an IPTV player [Read the story]
- How to Upgrade to Fedora 33 Workstation from Fedora 32 (GUI and CLI Method) [Read the story]
- 10 Things to Do After Installing Fedora 33 [Read the story]
- 2 Ways to Install Citrix Receiver and Connect to Desktops from Ubuntu and Other Linux [Read the story]
- Adjust Color Temperature of Your Screen Using Terminal in Ubuntu [Read the story]
- How to Install Google Chrome Extensions in Microsoft Edge Browser in Linux [Read the story]
That’s all for this week’s update. Do stay in touch and don’t forget to follow the weekly update and DebugPoint.com via social media channels.
We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!