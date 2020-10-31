LibreOffice 7.0.3 Released With 90+ Bug Fixes and More Compatibility

The bleeding-edge version of LibreOffice 7.0.3 is released by The Document Foundation (TDF) and it is immediately available for download or update. This is the third point release in the LibreOffice 7.0 release which brings a huge set of changes to this free and open-source office suite.

LibreOffice 7.0.3 is the “fresh” version that offers new features and updates. This “fresh” version is intended for early adopters or power users who want to try the latest features that LibreOffice is offering.

If you want to get a more stable version of LibreOffice – you should be using LibreOffice 6.4.7 which will not have the latest features but effective for enterprise and critical deployments. However, LibreOffice 6.4.7 “still” version is the end of life in November 2020.

What’s New in LibreOffice 7.0.3

Fixed an Impress bug which causes Impress to crash when there is a hidden slide and you perform a custom slideshow.

The file format compatibility with Microsoft Office (e.g. .docx, .pptx, etc) sees a huge list of bug fixes. That means you get more compatibility between LibreOffice and Microsoft Office.

DOCX: Some bug fixed related to shapes that change orientations, colors when saved as .docx.

DOCX: Fixes also are done in the hyperlink, document properties as well.

XLSX: When saved as .xlsx, some shapes change background color which is fixed.

PPTX: Presentation modules fixes similar changes as .docx and .xlsx. Fixes are implemented when text z-rotation is changed while saving in .pptx. Alignment issues of the paragraph are also fixed.

Other important bug fixes include – shape size fixes in SmartArt, Calc fixes AUtocalculate using F9, Comments in Navigator enabled now in Writer which is disabled when comments are deleted, and a bunch of GTK3 related fixes as well.

These are the summary of important changes that are available now in LibreOffice 7.0.3.

Find out more in the changelog.

Download LibreOffice 7.0.3

You can download LibreOffice 7.0.3 for Linux, Windows, and Mac from the below link for a fresh installation.

If you are using Ubuntu 20.10 LTS, Fedora 33 – you should be getting the update via the package manager. Other LTS versions – such as Ubuntu 20.04 LTS – will still have LibreOffice 6.4.x until November 2020. Then the LibreOffice 7.0.3 will be pushed to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS hopefully.

Upgrade LibreOffice 7.0.3

If you want to manually update LibreOffice 7.0.3 in Windows, you have to uninstall and install this version after downloading it from the above link. As the Windows build doesn’t provide an upgrade path.

If you are using Linux and want to manually update or get the latest one, follow this guide.

LibreOffice “still” version currently is LibreOffice 6.4.7 which has end of life on November 30, 2020.

