Linux Weekly Roundup: Firefox 83, Kali Linux 2020.4, Opera with Music Player

Here’s this week’s roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.
This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.
All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.
A quite lot happened actually this week with some big released and a handful of application updates. Some major news as well. Here’s the recap of this week from the Linux Universe.
Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Nov 22, 2020
Distribution Updates
- IPFire 2.25 Core 152 Released [Read the story]
- EasyOS 2.5 Released [Read the story]
- Kali Linux 2020.4 released [Read the story]
- PrimTux 6 Released [Read the story]
- KaOS 2020.11 Released [Read the story]
- Ubuntu Web Remix Introduced [Read the story]
- Xfce 4.16 pre2 released – nearing to final release [Read the story]
Application Updates
- Firefox 83 released with HTTPS only mode [Read the story]
- BleachBit 4.1.1 released (Bera) [Read the story]
- Opera Browser adds built-in player for Spotify, Apple Music [Read the story]
- Gmusicbrowser 1.1.16 released [Read the story]
- Wine 5.22 released (development version) [Read the story]
- SeaMonkey 2.53.5.1 Released [Read the story]
News and Happenings, Tutorials and Reviews
- Linux Lite 5.2 Review – Best Alternative OS for older hardware [Read the story]
- Fedora 34 to Introduce KDE Plasma Spin for 64-bit ARM [Read the story]
- Customize GNOME in Ubuntu with this productive look [Read the story]
- KDE Plasma 5.21 Bringing Native Fingerprint Manager [Read the story]
- GIMP is now 25 years old! [Read the story]
That’s all for this week’s update. Do stay in touch and don’t forget to follow the weekly update and DebugPoint.com via social media channels.
We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!