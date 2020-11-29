Linux Weekly Roundup: Blender 2.91, LibreOffice 7.1 Beta, Ardour 6.4

Here’s this week’s roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.
This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.
All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.
This week majority of the activity seen on the applications. A handful of applications updated with their latest major/bugfix releases. While some of the distributions also see their respective next release.
Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Nov 29, 2020
Distribution Updates
- AV Linux 2020.11.23 (Multimedia based distro) released [Read the story]
- Proxmox 6.3 “Virtual Environment” released [Read the story]
- Guix System 1.2.0 released [Read the story]
- EuroLinux 7.9 released [Read the story]
Application Updates
- Vivaldi Integrates Email Client, Feed Reader, and Calendar in a Browser [Read the story]
- LibreOffice 7.1 – Top New Features and Release Dates [Read the story]
- Ardour 6.4 released [Read the story]
- GMIC open source image processing lib releases version 2.9.4 [Read the story]
- Pale Moon 28.16 released [Read the story]
- Tellico 3.3.4 Released [Read the story]
- Calibre 5.6 released [Read the story]
- Kdenlive 20.08.3 is released [Read the story]
- fwupd 1.5.2 released (Firmware update daemon) [Read the story]
- qBittorrent 4.3.1 released [Read the story]
- Blender 2.91 released [Read the story]
News and Happenings, Tutorials and Reviews
- GNOME 40 App Grid Now Scrolls Horizontally [Read the story]
- Connect to WiFi Using Terminal in Arch Linux and Other Distros [Read the story]
- How to Install Arch Linux [Beginner’s Guide] [Read the story]
That’s all for this week’s update. Do stay in touch and don’t forget to follow the weekly update and DebugPoint.com via social media channels.
We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!