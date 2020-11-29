Linux Weekly Roundup: Blender 2.91, LibreOffice 7.1 Beta, Ardour 6.4

Here’s this week’s roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.

This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.

Weekly Roundup

This week majority of the activity seen on the applications. A handful of applications updated with their latest major/bugfix releases. While some of the distributions also see their respective next release.

Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Nov 29, 2020

Distribution Updates

Application Updates

News and Happenings, Tutorials and Reviews

GNOME 40 App Grid Now Scrolls Horizontally [Read the story]

Connect to WiFi Using Terminal in Arch Linux and Other Distros [Read the story]

How to Install Arch Linux [Beginner’s Guide] [Read the story]

