Raspberry Pi 400 – PC in a Keyboard in Just $70

Raspberry Pi 400 is a brand new product from the Raspberry Pi – and it’s a portable computer inside a keyboard.

Raspberry Pi 400 is selling portable tiny single-board devices for some time. They mainly targetted home users, students and sometimes they used as IoT devices and other use cases.

Raspberry Pi 400 is something different.

Raspberry Pi 400

It’s a PC inside a full qwerty keyboard. It might remind you of the very old Commodore 64.

Well, the idea is not new. Raspberry Pi 400 is like a modern version of Commodore 64. It’s a full-fledged PC inside a keyboard with advanced hardware spec for a single board PC.

Price

The good news is that it’s super affordable. You can get the starter edition for $70 only.

If you want to pay an extra $30 more, that’s a total of $100 – you can get the personal computer kit and it includes:

Official USB mouse

Official USB-C power supply

16GB MicroSD card with Raspberry Pi OS pre-installed

Micro HDMI to HDMI cable

Operating System

The PC comes with Raspberry Pi OS pre-installed. However, you can install Ubuntu 20.10 (Raspberry Pi edition) and other supported Linux operating systems on this device.

Specification

Raspberry Pi 400 – keyboard

The device spec is the same as Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. But it is completely redesigned to accommodate under a keyboard. For example – the ports have been moved to one side, etc.

Here’s the spec for Raspberry Pi 400

Broadcom BCM2711 processor (4 x ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores @ 1.8GHz

4GB LPDDR4-3200 RAM

Dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity

Gigabit Ethernet, 2 × USB 3.0 and 1 × USB 2.0, 2 × micro HDMI ports

Horizontal 40-pin GPIO header

MicroSD card slot for OS and data storage

5V DC via USB connector

78- or 79-key compact keyboard (the UK and US English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish layouts available)

Keyboard Dimensions: 286 mm × 122 mm × 23 mm

Buy

The Raspberry Pi 400 and kits are available for purchase in the US and UK right now. For other countries, the kits will be available by end of 2020. So, by early 2021 it should be available for purchase via re-sellers worldwide.

