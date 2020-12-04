The lightweight Linux distribution 4MLinux released the latest stable version 35.0 with new applications and games. This is the last quarter update for 2020 from the 4MLinux team.

4MLinux 35.0

4MLinux is very lightweight and has the ability to revive your old PC/Laptop. It comes with Multimedia applications, maintenance apps, a LAMP stack powered mini-server, and a couple of mystery games. Hence the name “4M”.

It features the lightweight pcmanFM file manager which is also a file manager for LXDE based systems. 4MLinux comes with 32-bit and 64-bit installer for your all hardware need.

4MLinux follows a quarterly release cadence, hence this release comes after 4 months of the prior 4MLinux 34.0 release, 4MLinux in its latest version 35.0 brings some changes with its applications stack with the latest version of the software.

Here’s what’s new in 4MLinux 35.0.

4MLinux 35.0 – What’s New

This release updates the core applications of 4MLinux with their respective stable versions. Following is the summary of the new applications and changes.

The vector graphics editor Inkscape is now available as a downloadable extension. You can now run Notepad++ via Wine as it is included by default.

The 4MLinux 35.0 server package includes Nmap, and ircII as well.

4MLinux 35.0 is powerd by stable Linux Kernel 5.4.75.

Office Suite: LibreOffice 7.0.4.2 and AbiWord 3.0.4 is included.

Browsers: Firefox 84.0 and Chromium build 83.0.x

On the email client, Thunderbird 78.6.0 is added, and also Dropbox client 109.4.517 is added as well.

VLC 3.0.11 and mpv 0.32.0 bumped up their respective versions.

Gaming modules are also updated with Mesa 20.1.7 and Wine 5.21.

The LAMP server core stack is updated as below.

Apache 2.4.46

MariaDB 10.5.7

PHP 5.6.40 and PHP 7.4.12

The development languages sees updates as well – Perl 5.32.0, Python 2.7.18, and Python 3.8.5.

The entire changelog and package list is present here

System Requirements

4MLinux can run on very low end hardware and of cource in high end systems as well.

The minimum requirements for 4MLinux (64-bit) are:

128 MB of RAM when 4MLinux is installed to an HDD,

1024 MB of RAM when 4MLinux is run as a live CD/USB.

The minimum requirements for 4MServer (64-bit) are:

256 MB of RAM when 4MServer is installed to an HDD,

2048 MB of RAM when 4MServer is run as a live CD/USB.

Download 4MLinux 35.0

To download the latest 4MLinux 33.0, visit the below links to grab the ISO copy and run it via Live USB for installation.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!