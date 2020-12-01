The KDE Plasma and Ubuntu-based distribution Nitrux 1.3.5 released with its latest version. Here we take a look at what’s new, download links, features and more.

Coming after years since the previous release, the Nitrux 1.3.5 brings the latest stable KDE Plasma Desktop 5.20.3, KDE Frameworks 5.76.0, KDE Applications 20.08.3, and Qt 5.15.1.

Nitrux 1.3.5 Desktop

Nitrux is a distribution that is based on Ubuntu and runs a customized version of the KDE Plasma desktop environment. The desktop is powered by the homegrown desktop NX Desktop that runs on top of Plasma to give you a more modernized look with additional tweaks and applications out of the box.

Nitrux is well designed with a clean KDE Plasma look while keeping in mind the overall visual appealing, workflow, and productivity of the desktop. It comes with special UI fonts, themes, dark and light themes, special launchers, and a dock.

And the good thing about Nitrux is the application global menu works out of the box which I believe one of the great features promised by the Unity Desktop. It works for most applications such as LibreOffice, Inkscape.

Libreoffice Global Menu in Nitrux

What’s new in Nitrux 1.3.5 Release

The Nitrux desktop 1.3.5 brings a handful of updates across the operating system.

The Linux Kernel 5.4.75 is included in Nitrux 1.3.5 while you can get the non-LTS Kernel 5.9.10 from the repository.

Nitrux Linux is totally free from Snap. It pre-loads the applications with their respective AppImage executables. In this release, it brings all the major application’s AppImage executables such as LibreOffice, GIMP, Inkscape, Kdenlive, LMMS, and mpv.

The latest Maui version is bumped up to 1.2.0 along with its applications – Index, Nota, VVave, Buho, and Station.

The stock applications are also updated with their respective latest stable versions.

Firefox 83

KDenlive 20.8.2

Inkscape 1.0.1

GIMP 2.10.23

LibreOffice 7.0.3

Nitrux 1.3.5 – changelog.

Download Nitrux

Nitrux 1.3.5 .iso is available for download from the below link. Only 64-bit .iso is available.

Once downloaded you write it to a USB drive and install it. I could not find any upgrade path from the earlier version for Nitrux 1.3.5.

Having complete customization control is good always, however it sometimes can be overwhelming for general users in KDE Plasma. Nitrux desktop might fill that little place and give you a more polished, clean variant of KDE Plasma desktop while being open to customization.

