Nitrux 3.0.0 Review: Is This Your Next Linux Daily Driver?

Discover the new features of Nitrux 3.0.0, the Linux distribution redefining the desktop experience.

It has been almost a year since we reviewed Nitrux OS. The last review of Nitrux 2.0 was not that great since I faced a few challenges.

Since then, Nitrux has been steadily gaining acclaim for its unique features and stunning aesthetics has just unveiled its major 3.0.0 release. Let’s dive in and explore what’s new and improved in Nitrux 3.0.0 – codenamed “ut.”

About Nitrux

Nitrux’s foundation is based on Debian, known for its appimage-based offerings. But what truly sets Nitrux apart is its custom NX Desktop environment. This tweaked version of the KDE Plasma desktop is a visual feast, incorporating Plasmoid, Kvuntum themes, and Maui Kit-based components.

The result? An out-of-the-box Linux distribution that’s both strikingly beautiful and user-friendly.

Nitrux 3.0.0 Desktop

Nitrux 3.0.0: What’s New

Let’s quickly recap what’s new before we do the installation and find out about it.

The major highlights of this release are the upgrades of the Nitrux Update Tool System to 1.1.3 and the kernel Boot version to 0.0.7. The update system solidifies the current upgrade process by introducing a new rescue mode leveraging Zsatadard.

In addition, linux-firmware package is upgraded with the latest code base, including AMD open source driver for Vulkan and NVIDIA 64-bit display drivers.

Under the hood, the Mauikit framework is upgraded to 3.0.1, powering the NX Desktop and Maui apps.

Furthermore, the following new components are added to this major release of Nitrux 3.0.0:

Mime-type and sidebar icons upgraded to Luv.

KWallermanager is added with PAM integration.

KGpg is added to help you manage your GPG keys inside Nitrux.

Nitrux 3.0.0: Review

Installation

Getting Nitrux up and running is a breeze thanks to its modified & upgraded Calamares installer. Booting from the ISO, you’ll find a LIVE desktop that provides easy access to the installation shortcut. The inclusion of the additional Kernel boot option ensures a smooth installation process.

Note: I still found the “Installation Failed: Failed to unpack image rsync error code 11” error in this release while installing in VM using “erase disk” option. This is a known bug and is still there. It might not related to Nitrux as well, but the associated modules. Learn more here.

First look and Maui shell experience

Nitrux’s aesthetics are on par with some of the most visually appealing Linux distributions available today, including Deepin and others. The winning combination of KDE Plasma, Plasmoid, Kvuntum themes, and Maui Kit components creates an interface that’s both pleasing to the eye and well-organized. With pre-configured elements like the Latte dock at the bottom and a clean top bar, Nitrux offers an attractive and efficient workspace.

Application view

Customization is at your fingertips, thanks to KDE Plasma’s flexibility. You can easily switch between dark and light modes through the settings, and the default font, Fire Sans, adds to the overall polished look. Nitrux 3.0 features the latest KDE Plasma 5.27+, KDE Framework 5.108, and liquiorix Kernel 6.4, ensuring you’re up to date with the latest Linux driver support.

Nitrux defaults to the Wayland display server and does not ship with X11.

Applications at your fingertips

Nitrux opts for the AppImage format for application distribution, and all pre-installed apps follow this format. They seamlessly integrate into the desktop environment, with Nitrux even detecting externally downloaded AppImages in your Downloads folder for installation.

Among the pre-installed native Maui applications are:

Index File Manager

Station Terminal

Pix Image Viewer

Nota Text Editor

NX Software Center

Buho note taking application

Clip media player

For basic needs, Firefox 117.0 (appimage) comes pre-installed, but you can expand your application arsenal through the NX Software Center. LibreOffice is not installed by default.

It is worth mentioning that Nitrux 3.0.0 is based on Debian unstable (currently “Trixie” 13). So, you should be a little cautious. Also, “apt” is not installed by default as per the prior decision from the Nitrux team. If you need “apt, you need to manually download the deb package from here and install it using dpkg or other commands.

Nitrux 3.0.0 uses zsh as the default shell with Oh-My-Zsh and Powerlevel10K theme.

apt is not installed in Nitrux

Performance

Performance-wise, Nitrux performs moderately. In our virtual machine test, it used approximately 1.8 GB of memory at idle, with CPU usage hovering around 3% to 4%. Resource-intensive components like the Plasma-shell and KDE framework are the primary resource consumers.

Nitrux 3.0.0 performance

Under heavy workloads – comprising a text editor, LibreOffice, file manager, image viewer, and Firefox with multiple tabs, including one playing a YouTube video – Nitrux will exhibit resource usage peaking at higher numbers from the above idle baseline.

While this may seem a bit demanding, it’s worth noting that the out-of-the-box customizations, including Latte Dock and Kvuntum themes, contribute to this resource usage. Even so, Nitrux 3.0.0 performance remains good.

Closing Thoughts

In conclusion, Nitrux 3.0.0 “ut” is a good alternative for those who adore the KDE Plasma environment and desire a visually stunning, out-of-the-box experience. Its Debian-base makes it an attractive option for users who value the latest packages without the complexities of systemd (it uses OpenRC).

However, I must issue a caveat to absolute newcomers. Nitrux, while impressive, might pose challenges for the new users in Linux. For example, complete appimage-based system, no “apt” commands, etc.

If you possess some familiarity with Linux and the command line, Nitrux 3.0.0 is a stellar daily driver option. Just exercise caution when dealing with Debian unstable packages, as they may occasionally cause hiccups, especially during Kernel or system updates from Debian unstable.

Overall, this release performed very well compared to my last review. Things are stable and well towards a better future for Nitrux.

You can give it a try by downloading it from the official website.

Via release announcement