Here are the steps to enable fractional scaling in Linux Mint Cinnamon edition.

Fractional scaling is a useful feature that enables you to optimize your HiDPI monitors and high-resolution laptops to their fullest potential. By adjusting the scaling, you can create a visually appealing desktop display that is neither too big nor too small. Although resolution settings may have benefits, they can be inconvenient at times due to operating system restrictions.

Moreover, it enables you to enlarge the text and other user interface elements on your screen without causing them to become fuzzy. This feature comes in handy if you possess a high-definition display and wish to enhance the readability of your text.

Ubuntu Linux and Fedora both have fractional scaling exposed via the GNOME desktop environment.

Linux Mint Cinnamon desktop also introduced fractional scaling as an experimental feature last year (2022). Here’s how to enable it.

Enable Fractional Scaling in Linux Mint Cinnamon desktop

In the Linux Mint Cinnamon desktop, right-click to bring up the context menu . Select Display Settings.

. Select Settings. Click on “ Settings ” on the Display window.

” on the Display window. Enable the option “ Enable fractional scaling controls (experimental) “.

“. Go back to the “ Layout ” tab in the same display window.

” tab in the same display window. You can now change the values under the “ Monitor scale ” option among 125%, 150%, 175% and 200%.

” option among 125%, 150%, 175% and 200%. This is per monitor settings. If you have multiple displays, you can select the display and set it accordingly.

settings. If you have multiple displays, you can select the display and set it accordingly. That’s it.

Open display settings

Enable fractional scaling option

Fractional scaling values in Linux Mint Cinnamon Desktop

Fractional scaling per monitor – use case

It’s important to note that fractional scaling may cause some applications to scale incorrectly, resulting in blurry non-GTK apps due to improper design.

It’s important to note that using Fractional scaling on laptops may increase power consumption due to higher GPU rendering effort.

Usage notes

125%: This is a typical value for fractional scaling. It will increase text size and UI elements by 25% without making everything appear blurry.

150%: This is a good value for people who want to make text and other UI elements larger but don’t want to increase the resolution of their display.

175%: This is a good value for people who want to make text and other UI elements very large.

Experimenting with different scaling factors is essential to find the one that works best for you. The best scaling factor will depend on your display size, eyesight, and preferences.

Sometimes, it’s also easier to stay at 100% scaling and tweak the resolution/font size of the desktop. That gives a better result in Linux Mint.

I hope this guide helps.