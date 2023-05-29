Here are the steps to enable fractional scaling in the Fedora workstation – GNOME edition.

Fractional scaling is a handy feature that allows you to optimize your HiDPI monitors and high-resolution laptops to the fullest extent. By fine-tuning the scaling, you can create a well-balanced and aesthetically pleasing desktop display that is neither too large nor too small. While resolution settings may have advantages, they can often be impractical due to limitations within the operating system.

In addition, it allows you to increase the size of text and other UI elements on your display without making everything appear blurry. This can be useful if you have a high-resolution display and want to make the text easier to read.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS introduced fractional scaling in 2020 by introducing 100%, 125%, 150%, 175% and 200%. It is available in Settings under the Display page.

But in the Fedora workstation with the default GNOME desktop, only 100% and 200% scaling are available.

Default Scaling in GNOME in Fedora

How to enable fractional scaling in Fedora with GNOME

Open the terminal window (CTRL+ALT+T).

Run the following command. This command enables the 125%, 150% and 175% scaling factors in Fedora with GNOME.

gsettings set org.gnome.mutter experimental-features "['scale-monitor-framebuffer']"

Restart your Fedora.

Open settings, and you should see the scaling factors available.

However, it’s important to note that fractional scaling is not always perfect. Some applications may not scale correctly. For example, non-GTK apps may look blurry if the application is not designed properly.

Also, it’s important to note that Fractional scaling may increase power consumption for your laptops due to higher rendering effort by GPU.

Few usage notes

The above command should work in Wayland as per my test.

If you don’t want to use the above command but still want to achieve a similar experience, then you can follow below steps: Install GNOME tweaks using sudo dnf install gnome-tweaks Go to Fonts and change the scaling factor. Example: If you want to keep 100% scaling but want a larger font, try scaling=1.1 or 1.2. Adjust as per your need.



Font scaling

125%: This is a typical value for fractional scaling. It will increase text size and UI elements by 25% without making everything appear blurry.

150%: This is a good value for people who want to make text and other UI elements larger but don’t want to increase the resolution of their display.

175%: This is a good value for people who want to make text and other UI elements very large.

Experimenting with different scaling factors is essential to find the one that works best for you. The best scaling factor will depend on your display size, eyesight, and preferences.

I hope this guide helps.