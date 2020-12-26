How to Install Xfce Desktop in Arch Linux [Complete Guide]

In this guide, we explain how you can install the latest Xfce desktop in Arch Linux. The guide explains the steps for the latest Xfce 4.16 release, however, it works for any Xfce version as well.

The first part of the guide explains the steps for installing the base Arch system. The second part is installing the complete Xfce desktop on top of Arch Linux.

What is the Xfce Desktop?

Xfce is an open-source Linux desktop environment. It is known to be a lightweight desktop while providing enough visual appealing to the users and customizations. Xfce desktop comes with its own modular packages which contributed to the overall desktop feel.

Xfce desktop is an option for many Linux distributions as a lightweight flavours. Some of the important Xfce desktop features as Xubuntu, Debian Xfce edition, Linux Mint Xfce, MX Linux, Fedora Xfce edition, etc.

For Arch Linux as well, you can install Xfce on top of a base install. In this guide we explain the steps for the same.

Xfce 4.16

The latest Xfce desktop version recently releases as Xfce 4.16. This brings many new features and updates to this lightweight desktop. The Arch Linux repo (extra) is already updated with Xfce 4.16. This guide explains the steps for installing Xfce 4.16 in Arch Linux.

Install Xfce Desktop in Arch Linux

Part 1: Install Arch Linux

If you have already Arch Linux installed, you can skip this step and directly go to the install Xfce Desktop section below.

For a quick Arch Linux base installation, follow the below steps. You can also visit this guide for a complete tutorial on how to install Arch Linux as Dual Boot or in a virtual machine.

Download Arch Linux

Download Arch Linux .iso from the below link. There are magnet and torrent links available. Once you download, write the ISO to a USB drive. And then boot from the drive.

If you are planning to install it as a virtual machine image via GNOME Boxes, virt-manager – then you do not need to write it to a USB drive.

Boot and Configure Partitions

After you boot from the Arch Linux iso, you have to run a series of commands to install the base system.

First, run the below command to find out the device identifier.

fdisk -l

fdisk -l before

Then with the device identifier, run the below command to start partitioning your disk. Make sure to change /dev/sda as per your system.

cfdisk /dev/sda

Select label type = dos in the next prompt.

Select the free space and choose option NEW from the bottom. In this example, I will create three partitions as per below.

/dev/sda1 - 1G - for /boot

/dev/sda2 - 5G - for root

/dev/sda3 - 1G - for swap

cfdisk

In the next screen provide partition size for the boot partition (for this example, I gave 1 GB). Select it as the primary partition.

Repeat the same step for the main root partition of size 5GB.

Swap partition type change

Create a swap partition using the same steps with size 1G (you may change it as per your need). After you create the swap partition, make sure to choose Type at the bottom and mark it as a swap with the option “Linux Swap/Solaris”.

final partition list in cfdisk

Once done, write the changes to the disk using the Write option at the bottom. Make sure you take a backup before you write as this is a permanent change in your system.

Run the below command to check before you proceed. You can see in this example, three partitions are listed.

fdisk -l

final partition list in fdisk

Run the following commands in sequence to format and create an ext4 file system in the newly created partition above. Make sure you change the /dev/sda1 and /dev/sda2 as per your need.

mkfs.ext4 /dev/sda1

mkfs.ext4 /dev/sda2

mkswap /dev/sda3

swapon /dev/sda3

After completion, mount the system and create necessary directories.

mount /dev/sda2 /mnt

mkdir /mnt/boot /mnt/var /mnt/home

mount /dev/sda1 /mnt/boot

Again, make sure you change /dev/sda1, /dev/sda2 and /dev/sda3 as per your system.

prepare file system

Install the base system

I hope you are already connected to the internet. If not, try using a USB dongle or wired internet connection which Arch installer automatically configure and detect. If you do not have a wired connection available, follow this guide to configure a wireless or wifi network using Arch Linux installer.

Run the below commands in sequence to install the base system in the mounted partition. The download size is approx 400 MB.

pacman -Syy

pacstrap /mnt base base-devel linux linux-firmware nano dhcpcd net-tools grub

Install base system

Once complete, generate file system table without which you can’t boot the system.

genfstab -U /mnt >> /mnt/etc/fstab

Configure the base system

Follow the below commands in sequence to configure the base system. This involves setting up your locale, language, add a login user, and setting up the internet.

arch-chroot /mnt

nano /etc/locale.gen

Uncomment the locale of your choice by removing # at the beginning. For this guide, I have chosen en_US.UTF-8 UTF-8. Press CTRL+O, Enter, and CTRL+X to exit from nano.

change locale

Generate the locale using:

locale-gen

Setup the language using the below command.

echo LANG=en_US.UTF-8 > /etc/locale.conf

export LANG=en_US.UTF-8

Setup the local time zone.

ln -s /usr/share/zoneinfo/America/New_York /etc/localtime

Again, you can choose them as per your need. You can list the local timezones via the below commands.

ls /usr/share/zoneinfo ls /usr/share/zoneinfo/America

Setup the hardware clock, create a hostname, and enable the DHCP for the internet using the below commands in sequence. You can change "arindam-pc" to any hostname as per your desire.

hwclock --systohc --utc

echo arindam-pc > /etc/hostname

systemctl enable dhcpcd

The next step is to set up the root user password, create an admin user, and add the user in the sudoers file.

Follow the below commands in sequence. Make sure to change the user name from debugpoint to something else as per your need.

passwd root

useradd -m -g users -G wheel -s /bin/bash debugpoint

passwd debugpoint

create user

Open the sudoers file and add the below lines.

nano /etc/sudoers

Add below lines. As you already created the root user, the entry should be there.

root ALL=(ALL) ALL

debugpoint ALL=(ALL) ALL

update sudoers file

Install grub, setup the initial ramdisk environment, unmount the system using the below commands in sequence.

grub-install /dev/sda

grub-mkconfig -o /boot/grub/grub.cfg

mkinitcpio -p linux

exit

configure grub

Then reboot your system.

umount /mnt/boot

umount /mnt

reboot

You have now successfully installed the Arch Linux base system. It’s time to install the complete Xfce desktop.

Part 2: Install Xfce Desktop in Arch Linux

After reboot, choose Arch Linux from grub. In the Arch Linux prompt start running the following commands in sequence. These commands install Xorg server, lightdm display manager, Xfce desktop components, controller packages, and additional applications.

For all the commands use default i.e. press enter when asked.

Install Xorg. Approx install size is 80 MB.

sudo pacman -S --needed xorg

Install additional components and applications (approx 144 MB)

sudo pacman -S --needed xfce4 mousepad parole ristretto thunar-archive-plugin thunar-media-tags-plugin xfce4-battery-plugin xfce4-datetime-plugin xfce4-mount-plugin xfce4-netload-plugin xfce4-notifyd xfce4-pulseaudio-plugin xfce4-screensaver xfce4-taskmanager xfce4-wavelan-plugin xfce4-weather-plugin xfce4-whiskermenu-plugin xfce4-xkb-plugin file-roller network-manager-applet leafpad epdfview galculator lightdm lightdm-gtk-greeter lightdm-gtk-greeter-settings capitaine-cursors arc-gtk-theme xdg-user-dirs-gtk

If the above command is too much to type, try to install xfce4-goodies group via the below command. It should contain most of the above components (Thanks Philip).

sudo pacman -S --needed xfce4-goodies

If you are installing Arch + Xfce in a VirtualBox virtual machine, install the following package for guest additions. This is optional.

sudo pacman -S --needed virtualbox-guest-utils xf86-video-vmware

The above packages is just for a reference. You can also install the ones you require.

Now it’s time to enable the display manager and network manager as service. So that next time you log on, they can run automatically by systemd.

systemctl enable lightdm systemctl enable NetworkManager

Enable lightdm and network – Install Xfce Desktop in Arch Linux

Reboot the system using the reboot command.

reboot

If all goes well, you should see a lightdm login prompt on the Xfce desktop. Login using the credentials you just created in the above steps. You should be greeted with the latest Xfce desktop environment.

lightdm login prompt

Xfce Desktop in Arch Linux

I hope this guide helps you create your own Arch Linux environment with a lightweight Xfce desktop from scratch. If you run into trouble, let me know using the comment box below.

