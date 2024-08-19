How to Install COSMIC Desktop in Arch Linux

Wondering how you can try COSMIC desktop in Arch Linux? Here’s how.

The Cosmic desktop environment, developed by System76 for their Pop!_OS distribution, offers a new desktop experience for Linux Fans. It is built using Rust at the core and features all the modern necessities of a desktop environment.

While tailored for Pop OS, you can install Cosmic on Arch Linux with a bit of configuration. That’s the beauty of this desktop, since it is modularised and can be installed in any Linux distributions.

This guide will walk you through the entire process for Arch Linux, from setting up the prerequisites to configuring Cosmic on Arch.

Note: COSMIC desktop is currently in Alpha stage. There will be few bugs and issues. Do not use in production systems until stable release.

Prerequisites

Before you begin the installation process, make sure your system meets the following requirements:

A running instance of Arch Linux. You can use the archinstall script to install Arch Linux.

Sudo privileges

An AUR helper such as Yay (installation guide).

A stable internet connection

COSMIC Desktop after install in Arch Linux

Install COSMIC in Arch Linux

Ensure your Arch Linux system is upgraded to latest packages.

Open a terminal and install cosmic desktop packages using the below command using Yay AUR helper. You can use any other AUR helper to this as well.

yay -S cosmic

If the above command doesn’t work, try to install it from Extra repo.

sudo pacman -S cosmic

Installing COSMIC in Arch Linux

This will install all the following packages:

cosmic-app-library

cosmic-applets

cosmic-bg

cosmic-comp

cosmic-files

cosmic-greeter

cosmic-launcher

cosmic-notifications

cosmic-osd

cosmic-panel

cosmic-randr

cosmic-screenshot

cosmic-session

cosmic-settings

cosmic-settings-daemon

cosmic-store

cosmic-terminal

cosmic-text-editor

cosmic-wallpapers

cosmic-workspaces

xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic

After the above installation is complete, ensure you have a proper display manager to enable COSMIC. If you are installing for the first time, I would recommend to use gdm or GNOME Display Manager. Alternatively, you can use lightdm or sddm as well. If you are installing in an existing Arch Linux installation with other desktop environments, then this step is not needed.

sudo pacman -S gdm

sudo systemctl enable gdm

After the above steps are complete, reboot your Arch Linux system.

And you should see the COSMIC option on the login screen. Select COSMIC and login.

COSMIC Desktop in Arch Linux

Configuration

The COSMIC desktop looks almost identical, which you normally get with Pop OS.

However, a few things you need to configure manually in Arch Linux.

The new App Center will not work in Arch Linux by default. The install packages action may fail if “packagekit” is not available. To fix this, install packagekit in Arch Linux using the below command and then re-launch App Center.

sudo pacman -S packagekit

If you want nice COSMIC wallpapers, you can download them from the official GitHub repo.

In the Settings, if you see no option under “Power and Battery”, you need to install “power-profiles-daemon”. Use the following command to install in Arch Linux.

sudo pacman -S power-profiles-daemon

Using these basic configurations, you can set up your COSMIC desktop in Arch Linux, which closely resembles the Pop OS version.

Wrapping Up

Feel free to explore additional Cosmic features and settings to tailor the experience to your liking.

Do let me know what are the additional customizations you are doing for COSMIC desktop in Arch Linux in the comment box below.