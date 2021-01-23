This beginner’s guide explains the steps to install the Yay AUR helper in Arch Linux.

The yay is an abbreviation of ‘Yet Another Yogurt’. It is technically a pacman wrapper and AUR helper written in Go programming languages. It is the most popular Arch User Repository (AUR) helper available today. With Yay, you can take advantage of a huge Arch User Repository of packages and easily compile and install any software.

It basically automates many package management tasks such as search, resolves dependencies on the fly, compiles and builds packages and of course publishing your own packages for AUR.

Let’s take a look at how you can install Yay in Arch Linux or any Arch-based distro such as Manjaro. Once you install Arch Linux, you can install packages via pacman package manager from three main Arch official repo. But Yay is not installed by default after a fresh Arch Linux installation, hence you need to manually install it to take advantage of AUR.

This guide covers below topics.

Install yay in Arch Linux

Pre-requisite

These steps require the base-devel package and git package for compilation and installation. Open a terminal and run the below commands. Provide admin password when prompted.

sudo pacman -S base-devel

sudo pacman -S git

Install git

Install yay

The yay package has two versions in Arch repository, as follows.

yay – stable version

yay-git – development version

For this guide, I have used the stable version. Now, go to “/opt” directory and clone the git repo.

cd /opt

sudo git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay.git

clone the yay repo

Change the owner of the source directory. Replace “debugpoint” with your own user name.

sudo chown -R debugpoint:users ./yay

If you are not aware of the user or group, you can find the user and groups using the below example.

id debugpoint

Go to the directory and compile.

cd yay

makepkg -si

This completes the installation for yay in Arch Linux.

Install yay in Arch Linux

Install in yay in Manjaro

If you are using Manjaro Linux, the yay package is available in the community repo. You can easily install using the following commands in Manjaro.

pacman -Syyu

pacman -S yay

Now, let’s take a look at how you can install any package using Yay and some basic yay usage as well.

How to use yay to install packages

To install any application, the first search on the AUR website to get the package name. For example, to install featherpad text editor run the below command.

yay -S featherpad

After installation you can find the application launcher in the application menu.

Install a sample application (featherpad) using yay

Some yay tips

You can also do many tweaks and system operations using yay. Some of the examples are below.

Refresh the system packages and upgrade:

yay -Syu

Use the development versions of packages and upgrade (be careful while running this command):

yay -Syu --devel --timeupdate

Remove any packages (for example, featherpad):

yay -Rns featherpad

Get a quick system stat:

system stat using yay

yay -Ps

I hope this beginner’s guide helped you to install yay, then use yay for installing packages, perform different system actions.

