Here’s a list of all Debian wallpapers from official releases with download links.

Over the years, as per tradition Debian project features a default wallpaper for each major release. Not only Debian, but almost all Linux Distributions provides a default wallpaper that represents itself, the release. The default wallpapers often feature the respective distribution logo, with tag lines while maintaining the main theme.

For example, recently we saw some stunning default wallpapers in the KDE Plasma release, while Ubuntu always maintains its default wallpaper aligns with the release mascot.

The Debian default wallpapers are chosen based on online competition. The participants submit their entries and selection happens via online voting. This post is to honor all those submissions over the years and give you a single point to download the high-resolution versions in one place.

The wallpapers are not properly arranged today on the official Debian website. Many of the wallpapers are hyperlinked to some different websites which don’t exist anymore. So here I put together the list of the default wallpapers collected from various websites and internet archives. So that you can enjoy the stunning wallpapers with the classic Debian logo.

The displayed images below are kept small to make sure this page loads faster. To download the high res version, click on the link at the bottom of each image or do a save link as in your web browser.

Debian Wallpapers

Debian 4.0 ‘Etch’

Theme Name: Blue-ish | HD Download (1597 x 1198)

Debian 4 Etch low-res

Debian 5.0 ‘Lenny’

I could not find anywhere what was the default wallpaper for Debian 5.0 Lenny. 🙁

Debian 6.0 ‘Squeeze’

Theme Name: Space Fun | HD Download > 1920 x 1200

Debian 6 Squeeze low-res

Debian 7.0 ‘Wheezy’

Theme Name: Joy | HD Download >

Debian 7 Wheezy low-res

Debian 8.0 ‘Jessie’

Theme Name: Lines | HD Download >

Debian 8 Jessie low-res

Debian 9.0 ‘Stretch’

Theme Name: Soft Waves | HD Download >

Debian 9 Stretch low-res

Debian 10.0 ‘Buster’

Theme Name: futurePrototype | HD Download >

Debian 10 buster low-res

Debian 11.0 ‘Bullseye’

Theme Name: homeworld | HD Download >

Debian 11 bullseye low-res

I hope you enjoyed all the above stunning Debian HD wallpapers. You might want to check out all the Ubuntu default wallpapers for more. All of the images are from Debian.org and they are owned by their respective authors.

Cheers.

