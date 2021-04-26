Linux Weekly Roundup – Ubuntu 21.04, Kernel 5.12, and More

Here’s a quick recap from this week’s DebugPoint.com weekly roundup (Week Ending April 25, 2021). Have a quick read.
We had some huge Linux distribution updates this week while the latest Linux Kernel is here. Also, we had seen the Debian 11 RC is available. From the application side, it was a low-activity week. Most of the limelight is taken over by the mighty Hippo!
DebugPoint.com Linux Weekly Roundup
Featured Articles [Exclusive]
- Top 10 Features of Fedora 34 Workstation
- Top 10 Extensions for GNOME 40 Desktop
- Top 10 Features of Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo
- How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 21.04 from Ubuntu 20.10
- How to Upgrade to Fedora 34 from Fedora 33 Workstation (GUI and CLI)
- 10 Things to do after installing Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo
Distribution Updates
- Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo Released. This is What’s New.
- Ubuntu 21.04 Official Flavors Brings Latest Desktop Tech, Download Now
- Debian 11 Bullseye Rc1 released
- Tumbleweed Gamers Get Updates of Mesa, Pentobi
- 4MLinux 37.0 BETA released
Application Highlights
- Linux Kernel 5.12 Released with hardware, storage and other improvements
- VirtualBox 6.1.20 Released with Linux Kernel 5.11 & 5.12 Support
- Geary 40 Released with Adaptive UI and more improvements
- Wine 6.7 Released with Improved WOW64 file system redirection, More Plug & Play driver support.
News
Linux GUI Apps Comes to Windows 10 via WSL
