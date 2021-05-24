New Wallpaper for KDE Plasma 5.22 is Here. And It’s Very Artful

The KDE Team shared the KDE Plasma 5.22 default wallpaper with us. Have a look.

I was wondering for a couple of days whether we would get a nice wallpaper for the KDE Plasma 5.22. It’s a tradition to get a new wallpaper that gives identity to each release. And here we are with a very artistic yet modern KDE-themed wallpaper.

KDE Plasma 5.22 wallpaper

The new background is uploaded to the branch and it titled ‘Altai’. KDE fans across the world should be glad knowing that it follows the KDE trend and features the usual KDE triangles and polygons.

KDE Plasma 5.22 Wallpaper – Altai

The wallpaper is rich in blue with shades of sun rays and a lake. This is based on the mountain system ‘Altai’ of Asia which is located south of Siberia.

By looking at it, you can get a view of far mountain range with lake where sunrays falling over. And looks stunning.

The new wallpaper is a bit different than the KDE Plasma 5.21 ‘milky way’ wallpaper which was more color-rich. But the shift from rich color to this nice and calm blue-ish mountain range is a welcome move.

KDE Plasma 5.22 is due to release in June 2021 assuming all goes as per the schedule. KDE Plasma 5.22 brings moderate features and updates with major additions such as Panel Transparency, Various Applet changes, Wayland updates, and more.

Download

As you have to wait for the final release as of now, you can download the ‘Altai’ wallpaper from the below Git Branch upto 5K resolutions. A mobile version is also available in case you need to use it for your mobile wallpaper.

Enjoy and Cheers.

