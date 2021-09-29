Fedora 35 Beta Released. Download and Test

Fedora team announced the release of Fedora 35 Beta. Here’s a quick wrap of the features and direction for you to download the copy and test.

After some delays (which is normal in Fedora releases ?️), the team released the Fedora 35 BETA .iso images for Workstation, Servers, IoT and Desktop flavors. This release brings a very few changes, considering the usual Fedora release. Important changes include the latest GNOME 41, PipeWire and WirePlumber to manage audio, a new flavor Fedora Kinoite based on KDE Plasma and standard version update of packages.

Fedora 35 Beta desktop

Fedora 35 Beta – new features

Although, we covered in detail the Fedora 35 feature highlights here. However, we want to recap once again in this coverage.

GNOME 41

This new version of GNOME Desktop is featured in Fedora’s default workstation edition. GNOME 41 includes libadwaita, a revamped Software app, power profiles access directly from system tray, new multitasking panel and many new features and updates. This is the first major release of GNOME since GNOME 40, hence you get the best of GNOME at the moment. And as of writing this, Fedora 35 is the only distribution which offers GNOME 41 out-of-the-box. You can read our entire coverage of GNOME 41 here.

Kinoite, PipeWire

This release Fedora Kinoite as a variant of Fedora alongside Fedora Silverblue. Fedora Kinoite is an immutable distribution, features KDE Plasma. It is exactly like Silverblue, only difference is it features KDE instead of GNOME.

The sound daemon PipeWire session manager is now managed by WirePlumber by default.

Tool chain and package module updates –

Binutils 2.36

gcc 11

glibc 2.34

binutils 2.37

gdb 10.2

Perl 5.34

Node.js 16.x

Python 3.10

RPM 4.17

Desktop Environment flavors

Fedora provides almost all major desktop environment flavors. So, you get the latest of desktops as well. Here are the list of major desktop versions which you get in this release.

Download

You can download the .ISO files from the following link.

Type Download Link (BETA) Workstation Edition (GNOME) Click here All Spins (KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, MATE etc) Click Here All others (Kinoite, Cloud, Container, etc) Click here

Closing Notes

Looks like, this is a quiet release from the Fedora team. Which is good. Because, not every release need to a huge one, right? These bug fix, performance improvement releases are the foundation of something bigger. The beta testing continues for a couple of weeks until the final release. The final release expected on October 26, 2021. Make sure to test and report issues.

More resources on Fedora 35

