Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Announced, Priced At $15. Here's...

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Announced, Priced At $15. Here’s All the Details

1 min

The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced the third successor of Zero series – Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, costing you just $15. We round up the announcement.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W (Credit Official Website)
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W (Credit Official Website)

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W uses same Broadcom BCM2710A1 SoC of Raspberry Pi 3. It is powered by Cortex-A53 CPU which is a powerful 64-bit Arm CPU at this range clocked at 1GHz. As per the announcement, this CPU is capable of 40% increase in single threaded performance compared to Zero W.

This device is powered by the 512 MB LPDDR2 SDRAM and uses same mount holes, connector positions that is used in its predecessor Zero W. Hence you can easily upgrade your Pi project. 

To connect peripherals, you get a mini HDMI Port, a micro USB port, and a micro USB power port.

And finally the entire board comes with 65mx30mm form factor which is super tiny and ideal for those of your pet Pi projects. It may not be powerful as the standard Raspberry Pi series, but this tiny board is ideal for specific IoT projects.

That said, here’s the tech spec.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W – Spec

Processor1GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 CPU
RAM512MB SDRAM
Wireless2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n wireless LAN
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), onboard antenna
PortsMini HDMI port and micro USB On-The-Go (OTG) port
StoragemicroSD card slot
Camera PortCSI-2 camera connector
HATHAT-compatible 40-pin header footprint (unpopulated)
VideoH.264, MPEG-4 decode (1080p30); H.264 encode (1080p30)
GraphicsOpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0 graphics
PowerMicro USB power
OthersComposite video and reset pins via solder test points
Dimensions65mm x 30mm

Availability and Buy

You can buy this device from the official webpage via our specific country’s reseller. Open the below page and go to the bottom – select your country. Then choose a reseller to buy.

Buy – Pi Zero 2 W

Unfortunately, it looks like it has been sold out within a couple of hours after launch as of writing of this post.

From the support standpoint, this Pi to be in production until 2028. So, plenty of time to get yours.

More details

Official announcement

Product details (pdf)

