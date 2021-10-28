Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Announced, Priced At $15. Here’s All the Details

The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced the third successor of Zero series – Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, costing you just $15. We round up the announcement.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W (Credit Official Website)

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W uses same Broadcom BCM2710A1 SoC of Raspberry Pi 3. It is powered by Cortex-A53 CPU which is a powerful 64-bit Arm CPU at this range clocked at 1GHz. As per the announcement, this CPU is capable of 40% increase in single threaded performance compared to Zero W.

This device is powered by the 512 MB LPDDR2 SDRAM and uses same mount holes, connector positions that is used in its predecessor Zero W. Hence you can easily upgrade your Pi project.

To connect peripherals, you get a mini HDMI Port, a micro USB port, and a micro USB power port.

And finally the entire board comes with 65mx30mm form factor which is super tiny and ideal for those of your pet Pi projects. It may not be powerful as the standard Raspberry Pi series, but this tiny board is ideal for specific IoT projects.

That said, here’s the tech spec.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W – Spec

Processor 1GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 CPU RAM 512MB SDRAM Wireless 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n wireless LAN Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), onboard antenna Ports Mini HDMI port and micro USB On-The-Go (OTG) port Storage microSD card slot Camera Port CSI-2 camera connector HAT HAT-compatible 40-pin header footprint (unpopulated) Video H.264, MPEG-4 decode (1080p30); H.264 encode (1080p30) Graphics OpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0 graphics Power Micro USB power Others Composite video and reset pins via solder test points Dimensions 65mm x 30mm

Availability and Buy

You can buy this device from the official webpage via our specific country’s reseller. Open the below page and go to the bottom – select your country. Then choose a reseller to buy.

Unfortunately, it looks like it has been sold out within a couple of hours after launch as of writing of this post.

From the support standpoint, this Pi to be in production until 2028. So, plenty of time to get yours.

More details

Official announcement

Product details (pdf)

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!