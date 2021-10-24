Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Daily Builds Are Now Available

The development starts for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and daily builds are now available for download.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Desktop – Daily Builds

In the official mailing list, Ubuntu announced that Ubuntu 22.04 is open for development. Following the release of Ubuntu 21.10 a while back, the team and developers are gearing up to the next major Long Term Support (LTS) version of Ubuntu – that is – Ubuntu 22.04.

The code name for this release was announced a while back. The code name for Ubuntu 22.04 is Jammy Jellyfish following the letter-based naming conventions.

Everything in the daily build .ISO is almost the same as Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri. Hence, nothing much to see in terms of new applications or packages.

Being an LTS release, a lot you can expect. Because it will be supported for 5 years following the LTS release cycle.

Feature Predictions

Ubuntu 22.04 should feature GNOME 42 (due by March 2022), the latest stable Linux Kernel. The exact kernel version is difficult to predict because LTS Kernel versions are carefully chosen due to their multi-year nature.

As per the release plan, Jammy Jellyfish should bring OpenSSL 3.0, php8.1, Ruby 3.0, Python 3.10, and OpenLDAP2.6.

On the application side, we should expect all the latest upstream versions of the apps such as LibreOffice, Firefox, Thunderbird.

Whether Firefox should be staying as snap package by default or not, we will see.

Flutter-based new Ubuntu desktop installer should be introduced, as it missed the October Impish Indri release.

And obviously, a new wallpaper is due.

Download

You can download the Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy jellyfish daily build .ISO from the below link for desktop.

As always, this is a super pre-release .ISO. Unless you want to test something, it is not recommended to use for the general users at the moment. However, you can always use any Virtual Machine such as GNOME Boxes or virt-manager to give it a spin.

So, that’s about the predictions and release information known so far. We will feature our standard release information post once sufficient information is available. So, follow us to stay updated on this next Ubuntu LTS cycle.

Feature image by Zetong Li

