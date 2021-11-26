Cutefish OS Review – Impressive Linux Distribution in the Making

We review the Cutefish OS Linux Distribution that features the stunning Cutefish Desktop.

Cutefish OS

The Cutefish OS is a free and open-source Linux Operating system based on Debian. This OS is currently under development that features a new home-grown Cutefish Desktop.

The OS itself is based on Debian and Ubuntu (as flavor), however, the primary selling point is the desktop itself which is built upon Qt Quick, QML and C++.

As of writing this, the desktop also still in very early stage of the development. Hence, you may not get all the features as you expect from a Desktop Environment and its native applications.

That said, let’s take a look at the features as a whole and what it’s aspiring to be.

Cutefish OS – Features

Current Release

As of writing this post, Cutefish OS Latest version is 0.6 BETA.

This release is powered by Linux Kernel 5.10 and Debian 11 Bullseye.

Before I go into the detail of this desktop, here are the new updates on this beta release.

In the Settings, new options of Proxy is added. Also, the Sound and Bluetooth settings are available.

The changes to the power management gives you performance and power saving mode options to choose from.

The default file manager is a home-grown tool in this OS. The file manager brings drag and drop feature with option to show/hide files.

The lock screen now show media controls that show the music is being played.

The applications that are preloaded gets their latest stable version. The preloaded GNOME applications are based on GNOME 3.38 series.

Download

You can download the .ISO from the below link.

https://en.cutefishos.com/

Cutefish OS Review

Cutefish OS itself tries to place themselves at a unique position in already fragmented Linux distribution territory.

It definitely tries to look eye candy with resemblance to macOS to a great extent. That, too, as an out-of-the-box experience. You do not need additional themes and tweaks to make it look like macOS.

Installation

The Calamares installer used by this OS for installation. It is a stable installer, so no surprises there. The test installation went fine without any hiccups. GRUB is well installed in a new system and preserved in a dual boot system.

Look and Feel

It is definitely trying to look like macOS. The top bar, bottom dock and icons + stock wallpapers.

The login and lock screen is neat and clean. You have the date, time, user accounts and password list. This is a modified version of SDDM.

Lock and Login Screen in Cutefish OS

The bottom dock is well-designed. The icons are great. On the left you have the application menu which brings up the application screen – much like GNOME. However, there are no workspaces at the moment. The application menu is large, it has four rows of application with a search bar at the top. The bottom dock doesn’t go away when you open the application menu.

Cutefish OS – Application Menu

The system tray and notification area is clean and super nice looking. The notification popups have a well-defined section with rounded corners. There are preloaded input, volume controls, time (no date!) and shortcuts for Wi-Fi, Dark Mode toggle options at the system tray.

Notification Area

Applications and Global Menu

The team also bringing native applications such as file manager – which is good. Although we have like best File Manager already in Linux ecosystem. Thunar, Dolphin, Nautilus – they are all matured and well-developed. But another option is also welcome in Linux ecosystem if it serves the core philosophy of the OS, itself.

Perhaps the best feature of this OS is the built-in Global Menu. Right now, no Linux Distribution provides it as out of the box. Unity desktop has this feature with HUD. But then, don’t get me started with Unity. We all love Unity Desktop, but there are debates and other things.

File Manager Global menu in Top bar in Cutefish OS Desktop

That said, the global Menu is well implemented to the preloaded applications such as file manager, GEdit, Terminal, Gnome Photo Viewer. They look nice.

But, some apps like LibreOffice doesn’t fit well in terms of look and with no Global menu integration.

However, the rounded corners look nice for all applications. Although, I feel, a setting for these minor changes should be included in Settings Panel in the Future.

LibreOffice Doesn’t look Good Today with Cutefish Desktop

As this is still under development, there is not a single stable release yet, we can hope all application can integrate well with this new desktop.

Performance

Performance wise, it is decent. It uses the SDDM display manager and KWin window manager. I have it installed in virt-manager and ran it for 10+ hours. It is clocking around ~950 MB of RAM and CPU is hovering 1% to 2% at idle state. However, it may increase based on your workload.

Responsiveness – I felt a very minor lag while opening up the application list, minimize, maximize. Maybe nothing, but worth to note.

Things to miss in Cutefish OS if you are a long time Linux user

A lot of things are missing in this desktop if you compare this to the well-developed and matured desktops today. Many of them we take as granted in KDE or GNOME are not available, yet.

Here are some of the features of this desktop or distribution which I think still require before the first stable release.

Workspaces, or multiple desktops

Options to choose icons, cursors, Themes

Well integration with QT or GTK Themes

Tabs in File Manager

Native File Compression in File Manager

A Calendar App with System tray implementation

Date in System Tray

Options in settings to tweak Cutefish Desktop settings (e.g. rounded corner radius, etc.)

A Software Center, Application installer from Ubuntu or Debian Responsiveness

Flatpak or Snap Support

More Performance improvements on overall desktop responsiveness

Wayland’s support? Maybe.

A huge wish list, isn’t it?

Closing Notes

To summarize the Cutefish OS review, we can say that this is not yet ready for a daily driver, at all. If you want to experiment, you can go ahead and try. Those “yet to be implemented” features are blockers for proper productive work. However, being a Debian/APT based distribution – you can still literally install anything you need via terminal from the official Debian repository.

It also has an Ubuntu flavor in the works (not sure whether official) – which you can try, if you don’t like Debian being old and conservative. And yes, the Arch repo also have the Cutefish desktop package, which you can install and test in Arch Linux.

I hope, the most used features gets implemented in Future for it to become a nice alternative to KDE and GNOME Desktop.

What do you think about this distribution and Cutefish desktop? Will it be a popular desktop like GNOME or KDE Plasma? Let me know in the comment box below.

