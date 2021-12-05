Want to give your Terminal a retro look? This guide contains instructions to help you to install Cool Retro Terminal application in all Linux distributions.

Cool Retro Terminal

Ever wondered how you can mimic the look of those old CRT monitors display right in your Linux terminal? Those CRT screens have their own fan base. Like the Apple 2 or the IBM 3278 terminals – they are really cool looking if you were compared to today’s 4K monitor displays. I am not saying 4K is bad, but, sometimes legacy displays reminds us of those bygone days. Enough of these ramblings. Let’s get started to install the app.

Cool Retro Term

The application is free and open-sourced. And it is called cool-retro-term. It is lightweight and comes with a lot of customization options with pre-set profiles such as Apple 2, etc. It also gives you those static noise, scan lines effects in your terminal also. Cool, isn’t it?

It is built in Qt and requires Qt 5.2 and higher. If you are using the latest Linux distributions, you should be good in terms of dependencies.

Green Scanlines Theme

How to Download and Install Cool Retro Terminal

Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other Debian based distributions

The following simple command will install this application in your Ubuntu and other related distributions.

sudo apt install cool-retro-term

Arch Linux

This package is available in Arch User Repository AUR. If you do not have AUR enabled, enable it using this guide and then use the following commands to install.

pacman -S cool-retro-term

Fedora, RHEL and other related distributions

For Fedora and other related Linux, use the following command to install this app.

sudo dnf install cool-retro-term

Appimage

A self-contained executable as AppImage is also available, which you can just download and run. No installation required. Follow the below commands to do that.

wget https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term/releases/download/1.1.1/Cool-Retro-Term-1.1.1-x86_64.AppImage

chmod a+x Cool-Retro-Term-1.1.1-x86_64.AppImage

./Cool-Retro-Term-1.1.1-x86_64.AppImage

Configurations

After the installation is finished, you can find the terminal application “Cool Retro Term” in the application menu. So, launch the application and enjoy.

Remember, this is not overriding your default console/terminal application in your Linux distributions. It is a stand-alone console applications.

The configuration options are available via Right Click context menu.

The context menu gives you the following pre-sets. You can then configure each of them for color, appearance settings via settings window. For example, if you want more transparency, contrast or more noise, ambient light or flickering – all of them can be configured from the below settings window via several options.

And easily you can make your own theme.

Pre-loaded Themes in Cool Retro Term

Various Effects in Settings

Summary

Cool Retro Terminal is an old tube style terminal for Linux desktops that allows you to experience as if you are sitting in front of a retro terminal. You may or may not like it, and one hardly use it for daily driver. But still, a nice looking terminal to experience from time to time to get away from the mundane terminal.

Do you like retro look? What is your favorite theme? Let me know in the comment section below.

