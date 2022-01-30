Nitrux 2.0.0 Brings Default XanMod Kernel 5.16, Visual Uplifts + More

The team announced the release of Nitrux 2.0 that brings the latest Linux Kernel 5.16, several visual refreshes in this KDE Plasma based desktop. We wrap the release in this post.

Nitrux is a modified KDE Plasma based desktop that is systemd-free and based on Debian. This Linux distribution features NX Desktop, which brings its own set of applications based on Maui Kit. The unique combination of Debian, KDE Plasma base, systemd-free (it uses OpenRC as init system) is what makes it one of the most popular KDE Plasma variant desktop.

Nitrux 2.0 – What’s New

Perhaps the most important of this release is the Linux 5.16.3 XanMod Kernel as the default Kernel. This Kernel brings the latest hardware support across processor, GPU, storage and other peripheral support.

This release features the final KDE Plasma 5.23.5 desktop with KDE Gear 21.12.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.90.

In addition to that, the team also included additional firmware for AMD GPUs, the latest Mesa 21.3.5 with the option to install bleeding-edge Mesa 22.0 from a dedicated repo. The installer ISO also includes i945, Nouveau open source drivers as well to cater to wider user base.

If you upgrade, or install this release, a couple of interface change you should notice if you are a long time Nitrux user.

For example, the default latte dock layout is updated to include the application menu in the dock itself, a dedicated plasmoid to activate the overview and a top panel. The top panel includes the global menu and system tray icons.

Nitrux 2.0 Desktop with Global Menu

A couple of other interesting changes visible in this release. All the windows is now borderless (although you can change it back via settings), Client Side Decoration (CSD) is disabled for native Maui apps.

The global menu, with this visual changes, really makes it to an excellent release. However, if you are a long time Nitrux user and doesn’t like the layout or these changes, you can always change those via settings window.

You must be aware that Nitrux uses AppImage primarily for applications. So, some critical changes lands in this release. A bunch of default AppImage apps are removed from default installation. The list includes, Kdenlive, Inkscape, GIMP and Wine. Also, the default text editor nano is replaced by micro text editor and Heroic game launcher is also stripped out from this release.

If you require GIMP, Inkspace and KDenlive you can simply run the following command from the terminal to install in Nitrux additionally.

sudo apt install nx-desktop-appimages-studio

So, a quite eventful release, indeed, with all things considered. Here’s how you can download or upgrade.

Nitrux 2.0 Download and Upgrade

Upgrade from 1.8

If you are running prior Nitrux 1.8 with NX Desktop, then with the help of following commands you can kick off the upgrade process.

sudo apt update

sudo apt install --only-upgrade nitrux-repositories-config

sudo apt dist-upgrade

sudo apt autoremove

cp -r /etc/skel/.config/latte/* ~/.config/latte

cp -r /etc/skel/.config/org.kde.maui/* ~/.config/org.kde.maui

cp -r /etc/skel/.config/Maui/* ~/.config/Maui

sudo reboot

And if you are running Nitrux 1.8 without NX Desktop, i.e. Minimal desktop, then try the following commands.

sudo apt update

sudo apt install --only-upgrade nitrux-repositories-config

sudo apt install jwm feh bc

sudo apt dist-upgrade

sudo apt purge i3 i3-status

sudo apt autoremove

sudo ln -svf /usr/share/xsessions/jwm.desktop /usr/share/xsessions/plasma.desktop

cp -r /etc/skel/.jwmrc ~/.jwmrc

sudo reboot

The detailed upgrade instructions are present in this page.

Fresh Install

The ISO files and torrents are available in the below page for a fresh installation. The Nitrux dev team recommends always to do a fresh installation.

For further details, visit the release announcement and release notes.

Some picture credits: Nitrux Team

