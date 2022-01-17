Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish” – New Features and Release Details

It’s time to unwrap the new features of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish”. We give you all the relevant information, and you stay up to date until the final release.

The Ubuntu LTS releases are rare, and they are significant. Because they set the course for next five years for everyone – from you/me to the enterprises who run thousands of machines/virtual systems with Ubuntu.

The upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 LTS code named Jammy Jellyfish is shaping up to be another big LTS release, although there will be misses in terms of the latest tech and packages.

As of first writing this post, we have fairly some idea about the new features, updates and enhancements from several official/unofficial sources. And we intend to give you a summary of those while keeping this post updated until the final release. SO that you get a single source of all the information about Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Let’s take a look at the official schedule.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS – Release Schedule

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish releases on April 21, 2022. Before that, the following milestones are to be achieved.

February 24, 2022: Feature Freeze

March 17, 2022: UI Freeze

March 31, 2022: Beta Release

April 21, 2022: Final Release

This release is supported until April 2025.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (daily build) Desktop

Ubuntu 22.04 – New Features

Kernel

Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS is going to be the initial Kernel for this long term Ubuntu release. Released around Halloween 2021 last year, Linux Kernel 5.15 brings several important improvements. Usual new driver and hardware updates across processor, GPU, network, file system families. This Kernel also brings the fast NTFS3 driver from Paragon Software, which was mainlined in this version. Other notable benefits of this Kernel that Ubuntu LTS users are going to experience is Apple M1 SOC support, in-Kernel SMB driver, Realtech Wi-Fi driver support for RTL8188EU chipset, etc. You can read in-detail about what this Kernel has to offer in our Linux Kernel 5.15 coverage.



GNOME Desktop Version

There are still discussion going on the actual version of GNOME in this LTS release. However, it is confirmed that GNOME 42 will be the default gnome-shell version. But there is a catch. You must have aware that GNOME 42 is bringing updated version of GTK4 default applications and porting to libadwaita library for those apps.

The Ubuntu desktop team, plans for GNOME 42, but the default installed applications remains in GTK3. This is a sensible decision from the desktop team in my opinion. Because moving to GNOME 42 plus GTK4 Plus libadwaita ports – all of these requires a lot of regression. Not to mention the risk of breaking things here and there. This is too much of overhead for an LTS release, which is a default choice for most of the user base and most used version.

GNOME 42 also bringing system-wide dark style preference, which can be adopted automatically by the applications. Now, Ubuntu already have a dark theme in its settings. How this both these pan out – is still under discussion at the moment.

Look and Feel

On the look side, there is change in the Yaru GTK theme color, which is the default theme for Ubuntu. The usual purple accent color is changing to Orange. Now, be cautious that it may feel like too much orange color. Look at this screenshot.

Is this too Orange-y?

New Installer

The default installer of Ubuntu hasn’t change much since, like, forever. So, with that in mind, the team was working on the new Flutter based installer to replace the old one. Now, it has been in the works for the last couple of months and hasn’t made it to final release.

New Flutter based Ubuntu Installer

Hopefully, the new installer can make it to this LTS release. But it is still not arrived in daily-build and when I tried this in Canary .ISO – it crashes even before starts to install. Let’s keep the finger crossed, and we hope to see in action in the final release.

Packages and Application Updates

Other than above changes, core packages, default applications are expected to see their latest stable version. Here’s quick list:

Python 3.10

Php8.1

Ruby 3.0

Thunderbird 91.5

Firefox 96.0

LibreOffice 7.2.5

PulseAudio 15.0

NetworkManager 1.32

Oh, the Yaru icon theme in LibreOffice looks stunning, though.

Yaru Icon Theme for LibreOffice looks stunning with Orange color

Updating from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?

In general, if you are planning to switch to this LTS version from Ubuntu 21.10, then a few items of change you should notice. But if you are planning to upgrade from prior Ubuntu 20.04 LTS – then a lot for you to experience. For example, you get a horizontal workspace, horizontal app launcher, those introduced since GNOME 40.

Also, other notable differences or rather new features are power profiles menu in top bar, multitasking option in settings and performance improvements of GNOME Shell and Mutter.

Ubuntu Official Flavors

Alongside the base version, the official Ubuntu flavors are getting their latest versions of their respective desktop environments in this LTS version. Here’s a quick summary of what is expected:

Kubuntu 22.04 with KDE Plasma 5.24

Xubuntu 22.04 with Xfce 4.16

Lubuntu 22.04 with LxQt 1.0

Ubuntu Budgie 10.5.3

Ubuntu Mate with MATE 1.26

Download

This version of Ubuntu is under development at the moment. If you want to test or try to give it for a quick spin in your favorite VM, then grab the daily build copy .ISO from the below link.

Remember, this copy may be unstable and contain bugs. So, you have been warned.

If you want a super-unstable copy of Canary Build, you can get it from the below link. I would not recommend using this Canary .ISO at all, unless you have plenty of time to play. Oh, just so you know, this Canary copy .ISO have the new Flutter-based installer. Although, I tried to use this new installer, but it crashes every time.

Daily Canary Build iso

Download the Flavors

If you want to try out the official flavors as daily build copy, you can get them via the below links.

Closing Notes

The LTS releases are conservative in terms of new tech adaptation and other long term impacts. Many organizations, business opt for LTS because of more than 5 years support window and stability. When you are running thousands of machines critical to your businesses, stability is more important than new technology. So, that said, many new features or packages may not make to the final release, but eventually this release set the course for next LTS. One step at a time.

So, what is the feature or package you are expecting in Ubuntu 22.04 and hoping for it? Let me know in the comment section below.

