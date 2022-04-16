Lubuntu 22.04 LTS – New Features and Release Details

A list of new features and improvements in the Lubuntu 22.04 LTS release.

Lubuntu is the LXQt-based Linux Distribution based on Ubuntu Linux. It is one of the super lightweight distros that brings both worlds’ power. With Lubuntu 22.04, you get the latest Ubuntu tech with a lightweight desktop environment. A perfect combination if you still favour the legacy desktops.

Lubuntu 22.04 LTS Desktop – isn’t it nice and clean

Lubuntu 22.04 – New Features

The Lubuntu 22.04 LTS based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, which features the Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS. The Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS brings the underlying Kernel support for the latest line of the hardware across processors, GPU and ARM chips. It also brings performance improvements across kernel modules and the secure and stable kernel to date.

Perhaps the vital change in Lubuntu 22.04 LTS is the latest LXQt desktop version 0.17 (based on Qt 5.15). If you are a Lubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa user, then you should notice significant changes in LXQt 0.17 compared to LXQt 0.14 from Focal Fossa. It is worth mentioning here that LXQt 1.0.0 is the current stable release, and it will not be featured in this version due to schedule and planning mismatch.

Firstly, LXQt 0.17 brings PCManFM-Qt 0.17, which brings a few changes such as displaying the creation time of files, options to create launchers and shortcuts from the menu and a fix for blurred thumbnails.

Creation time

Launcher option and root instance in File Manager

Secondly, the LXQt power manager improves the idle watchers with separate AC and batter options.

Other than that, the LXQt panel can not behave like a dock with an auto-hide feature when overlapped with the application window.

Autohide in LXQt 0.17

In addition, LXImage Qt image viewer brings “autofit” features when browsing images, a new thumbnail option in settings. Also many more bug fixes across the LXQt desktop in version 0.17, which lands in Lubutnu 22.04 LTS.

Moreover, the default Browser is the Firefox Snap version, resulting in little slowness on this fast desktop. But it is completely a workload and hardware dependent. What I mean is, you may not feel Firefox Snap is slow in the latest Intel or AMD processor lineup, but it would feel slower compared to the Firefox deb version.

Furthermore, Lubuntu 22.04 brings the Calamares installer (not the default Ubuntu installer) and adds the KDE Plasma’s Discover software manager. I believe these two are an excellent addition to this release and going to help users.

Finally, an awesome default wallpaper featuring the official “Jammy Jellyfish” mascot enriches the overall Lubuntu desktop experience.

Summary and Download

With that said, here is a summary of the applications and packages in Lubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

LXQt Desktop 0.17.0 with Qt 5.15 support

Linux Kernel 5.15

PCManFM-Qt 0.17.0

Discover 5.24

LibreOffice 7.3.2.x

VLC Media Player 3.0.16

Qterminal 0.17

Featherpad text editor 1.0.1

Calamares installer 3.2.41

Overall, a perfect update of Lubuntu since the last LTS version, considering the latest LXQt desktop with the latest Qt support, new installer, Discover software manager and underlying applications. Lubuntu 22.04 LTS is now available to download using the below link as Beta. You may want to give it a spin before the final release.

A note on Lubuntu users: The official website of Lubuntu is lubuntu.me. There is another website with .net domain, which is not official. So, always get the info and download it from lubuntu.me.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!