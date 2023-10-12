Lubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur”: Best New Features

Lubuntu, the popular lightweight Ubuntu variant, is back with a new release, and it’s packed with exciting updates and improvements. Code-named “Mantic Minotaur”, Lubuntu 23.10 builds on the strong foundation of Ubuntu 23.10 and introduces the latest LXQt desktop environment version 1.3.

Let’s dive into the key features and enhancements this release brings to the table.

Lubuntu 23.10 Desktop

Lubuntu 23.10: Best New Features

Linux Kernel 6.5

The heart and soul of any Linux distribution, the Kernel, receives a significant boost with the introduction of Kernel 6.5 in Lubuntu 23.10. This latest iteration brings many improvements, including enhanced hardware support and improved system performance. Notable highlights of Linux Kernel 6.5 include support for WiFi 7, MIDI 2.0 compatibility, and much more. For a more in-depth look at these features, don’t forget to check out our comprehensive Kernel 6.5 guide.

LXQt 1.3.0 Desktop

Lubuntu 23.10 introduces LXQt 1.3.0 as its default desktop environment, still based on Qt 5.15, the last LTS version of Qt5. While the team has begun working on Qt6 support, it wasn’t ready yet since various work is pending related to Kf6 and others.

Nonetheless, there are significant improvements to the file manager, PCManFM-Qt, and its library. The team is actively working on migrating the KF6 API/library for Qt6, which will be utilized by KDE and other desktops.

That said, if you compare with Lubuntu 23.04, which featured LXQt 1.2.x, you should experience performance improvements and core package updates as part of LXQt 1.3.

Lubuntu Login screen – customized LightDM

PCManFM-Qt

The default file manager, PCManFM-Qt, addresses an issue where it prevents desktop items from shaking during configuration changes. Furthermore, this version introduces a title for the Desktop, which is particularly useful for setting WM rules under some Wayland compositors.

Additionally, users can now disable smooth scrolling in all view modes, unlike earlier versions, where it was only available for list and compact modes. The release also fixes the problem of opening non-executable files with executable types and uses “New file” as the default name for new files, especially after GLib 2.75.1 no longer treats empty files as text/plain.

LXQt 1.3.0 file manager changes for smooth scrolling (Left: Now – Right: Earlier)

LXQt Panel and QTerminal

In Lubuntu 23.10, the DOM plugin is now enabled by default in the LXQt panel during compilation, enhancing your panel experience. Additionally, the new version of QTerminal fixes the issue of switching between dark and light colour schemes and ensures the correct positioning of the context menu under Wayland.

LXQt Session

The primary LXQt session has now added support for procps-ng version 4.0.0 and above. Moreover, it boasts a more robust method for detecting window managers and system trays. This release also disables potentially crashing calls on Wayland, ensuring a smoother and more stable experience.

Core Packages

Lubuntu 23.10 includes a set of core package updates, with Python 3.11.5 now available out-of-the-box, eliminating the need for separate installations.

Other essential toolchain updates in Lubuntu 23.10 include:

PHP 8.2

GCC 13.2

GlibC 2.38

Ruby 3.2

Golang 1.2

In addition, Firefox 117 as snap is pre-installed for your browsing needs and LIbreOffice 7.6 is ready for your office work. Moreover, you get the latest stable Discover 5.27.x from KDE applications to install/manager software in your Lubuntu desktop.

Summary

In summary, Lubuntu 23.10, “Mantic Minotaur,” offers a range of improvements and enhancements, making it a noteworthy release for lightweight Linux distro fans. While it may be a minor release, the new features and updated components of LXQt 1.3 contribute to a more refined and efficient user experience.

Stay tuned for the official release on October 12, 2023, and get ready to experience the best that Lubuntu has to offer in its 23.10 iteration.

You can download this version (beta) from this page.

Via release notes