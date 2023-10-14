sections

DebugPoint.com

Tutorials

How to Stop GNOME Software from Running in the Background

Here's how you can stop GNOME software from running in the background, consuming system resources.2 min

1view

GNOME Software, which is a native software application of GNOME desktop featured in Fedora and other distributions. It is a user-friendly graphical interface for package management on Linux systems. It serves as a central hub for installing, updating, and removing software applications. While GNOME Software is a handy tool, it might occasionally run in the background, causing unnecessary resource consumption and slowing down your system.

Even if you do not launch it after reboot, or close it, the gnome-software process continues to run in the background. If you keep your system running for days, it consumes memory in order of GBs.

Here’s an example of a Fedora workstation system with an uptime of 3 days, where gnome-software clocks almost 1 GB of RAM.

GNOME Software memory consumption
GNOME Software memory consumption

A 3-year-old ongoing issue causes this, and unfortunately, it affects many system performances.

Here’s how to fix it.

How to Stop GNOME Software from Running in the Background

Method 1: Using GNOME Software Preferences

  1. Launch GNOME Software from your applications menu.
  2. Click on the three horizontal lines in the upper-right corner to open the menu.
  3. Select “Preferences.”
  4. Under the “Background” section, toggle off both the options that says “Automatic Updates”, “Automatic Updates Notifications”
GNOME Software Preference
GNOME Software Preference

Method 2: Using Terminal Commands

  • You can use terminal commands to stop GNOME Software background processes if you prefer a more direct approach. The effect is immediate.
  • Press Ctrl+Alt+T to open a terminal window.
  • In the terminal, run ps -el | grep gnome-software to ensure that it is running.
  • Then, run the following command to stop the process.
gnome-software --quit
  • Run ps -el | grep gnome-software once again to ensure the output is empty.
GNOME Software process
GNOME Software process
stop GNOME software process
stop GNOME software process running in background

Conclusion

Many users do not know that gnome-software is running in the background and eating up your RAM over GBs, causing a slow response in GNOME desktop. I hope you can easily use these steps to kill the process. I would recommend you to keep checking regularly whether the process started running.

Add DebugPoint to your Google News feed. Follow us:
Join our Telegram Channel and stay informed on the move.
Using Mastodon? Follow us at floss.social/@debugpoint

Arindam

Posted by

Creator and author of debugpoint.com. Connect with me via Telegram, 𝕏 (Twitter), or send us an email.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in