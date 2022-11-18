DebugPoint.com

How to Install TeamViewer in Ubuntu and Other Linux

A simple tutorial explaining the process of installing TeamViewer in Ubuntu and other Linux distros.

TeamViewer is a free remote control software (Like ‘mstsc’) used to connect any PC over the internet in seconds remotely. Although several remote desktop software is available, such as Remmina and others, TeamViewer allows a quick and easy connection. And many prefer it.

On a related note, check out the best list of remote desktop software in case you are evaluating options.

But remember, TeamViewer is free to use but a closed-source application. Here’s a quick rundown of its features:

  • Performance optimizations
  • Central setting policies
  • Master whitelist
  • Chat history and persistent chat groups
  • One-click video calls
  • Add your profile picture
  • Automatically find nearby contacts
  • Ultra High Definition support
  • Greater emphasis on your corporate identity
  • Real-time session notes
  • TeamViewer 10 redesign
  • Computers & Contacts API
  • Idle session timeout
  • Service cases in TeamViewer Host
  • Integration with Dropbox and more
  • Door lock for online meetings
  • Whiteboard for remote control
  • BlackBerry App (Preview)
  • Benefit from Mac OS X Yosemite
  • Innovations for Mac OS X and Linux

Install TeamViewer in Ubuntu

The latest release, TeamViewer, is available for Ubuntu/Debian and other Linux distros as pre-compiled executables. Here’s how to install it.

Download the official deb files from the below links. And install it using gdebi or any other similar utilities to install a deb file.

Download TeamViewer deb file for Ubuntu (64-bit)

Go to the download folder and run the following command to install it.

sudo dpkg -i teamviewer-*.deb
Installing TeamViewer in Ubuntu
Installing TeamViewer in Ubuntu

After installation, you can find it in the application menu. For other download options for Fedora Linux, etc., refer to this page.

Set up TeamViewer

Launch TeamViewer from the application menu. On the first screen, you should see the license agreement. Accept it.

Then, open the Settings dialog from the tray menu > Show Status Dialog.

Show Status Dialog for TeamViewer
Show Status Dialog for TeamViewer

Go to the security tab and click on Grant Easy Access. This requires a TeamViewer Account. If you have one, log in using that. Otherwise, create an account and proceed.

Create account for remote access
Create account for remote access

Wrapping Up

Since it requires an account, you might want to consider other options or applications for remote connections. The best one is the Remmina client, which we featured in this list. In addition, there are other means of remote connection possible. But again, after you create an account, things become super-easy with TeamViewer. Also, remember the remote machine also needs the TeamViewer client to make it work.

