How to Install TeamViewer in Ubuntu and Other Linux

A simple tutorial explaining the process of installing TeamViewer in Ubuntu and other Linux distros.
TeamViewer is a free remote control software (Like ‘mstsc’) used to connect any PC over the internet in seconds remotely. Although several remote desktop software is available, such as Remmina and others, TeamViewer allows a quick and easy connection. And many prefer it.
But remember, TeamViewer is free to use but a closed-source application. Here’s a quick rundown of its features:
- Performance optimizations
- Central setting policies
- Master whitelist
- Chat history and persistent chat groups
- One-click video calls
- Add your profile picture
- Automatically find nearby contacts
- Ultra High Definition support
- Greater emphasis on your corporate identity
- Real-time session notes
- TeamViewer 10 redesign
- Computers & Contacts API
- Idle session timeout
- Service cases in TeamViewer Host
- Integration with Dropbox and more
- Door lock for online meetings
- Whiteboard for remote control
- BlackBerry App (Preview)
- Benefit from Mac OS X Yosemite
- Innovations for Mac OS X and Linux
Install TeamViewer in Ubuntu
The latest release, TeamViewer, is available for Ubuntu/Debian and other Linux distros as pre-compiled executables. Here’s how to install it.
Download the official deb files from the below links. And install it using
gdebi or any other similar utilities to install a deb file.
Go to the download folder and run the following command to install it.
sudo dpkg -i teamviewer-*.deb
After installation, you can find it in the application menu. For other download options for Fedora Linux, etc., refer to this page.
Set up TeamViewer
Launch TeamViewer from the application menu. On the first screen, you should see the license agreement. Accept it.
Then, open the Settings dialog from the
tray menu > Show Status Dialog.
Go to the
security tab and click on
Grant Easy Access. This requires a TeamViewer Account. If you have one, log in using that. Otherwise, create an account and proceed.
Wrapping Up
Since it requires an account, you might want to consider other options or applications for remote connections. The best one is the Remmina client, which we featured in this list. In addition, there are other means of remote connection possible. But again, after you create an account, things become super-easy with TeamViewer. Also, remember the remote machine also needs the TeamViewer client to make it work.