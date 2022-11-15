Best Notepad++ Replacement for Ubuntu and Other Linux

Here are five real Notepad++ replacement(s) for Ubuntu and other Linux distros.

The most common application which you could find in Linux is notepad or text editor. There are so many notepad, note-taking and basic editors out there, that its difficult to choose from.

That being said, if you are a Windows user/developer and recently migrated to Linux, you might be looking for a replacement for the popular text editor – Notepad++. Since this application officially provides only Windows setup (exe), here in this article, we give you its real alternatives.

These five apps are the latest worthy alternatives to Notepad++ in Linux distributions.

Worthy Notepad++ Replacement in Ubuntu and others

1. Notepad plus plus

Notepad++ is a very popular free developer-friendly text editor and is primarily popular in Windows systems. However, you can easily install this in Linux systems thanks to snap.

The snap version (unofficial) uses WINE to emulate this application. This is almost exact binary copy of the Windows version of Notepad++. Looks, features and experience is almost identical. So, what features you get in this Linux version? Well almost all of them.

Firstly, it is a user friendly and “no-nonsense” editor that supports usual features such as syntax highlighting. In addition, it has a low memory footprint and you can keep it open for a longer duration with its tabbed interface with multiple text file opened.

Secondly, you can also compare files side-by-side, display and perform other advanced editing using this snap version.

Notepad++ running in Ubuntu

If you are using Ubuntu, then you can simply install it using the following command via snap:

sudo snap install notepad-plus-plus

For Linux Mint and other Ubuntu-based distributions, you need to setup Snap and install it using the following sequence of commands:

sudo apt install snapd

reboot

sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap

sudo snap install notepad-plus-plus

For Fedora Linux, use the following set of commands:

sudo dnf install snapd

reboot

sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap

sudo snap install notepad-plus-plus

After installation, you can find it in the application menu. Please note that there is no deb or Flatpak package available for this version of Notepad++, yet.

2. Notepadqq

If you are not into installing app via WINE or Snap (like the above one), then try Notepadqq. Its a community developed free and open source notepad++ replacement with all of its features. It is natively available for all the Linux distributions.

Notepadqq is lightweight, loaded with features such as syntax highlighting for more than 100 languages, dynamic sytax support, multi selection and so on. Search feature is armed with the regular expressions. In addition, you get multiple themes for your coding environment, real time highlighting and more.

Learn more about it features in the official website.

Notepadqq is running in Ubuntu

Installation is easy, since it is available in the major repositories. For Ubuntu, Linux Mint and related distributions, run the following command to install it.

sudo apt install notepadqq

If you prefer Flatpak, then set up your application for Flathub and install it using the following command.

flatpak install com.notepadqq.Notepadqq

3. Notepad Next

The third app in this list is another implementation of Notepad++ which is recently unveiled. The objective of this project to provide an actual Notepad++ re-implementation natively for Linux desktop. its developed using C, C++ and brings all the features of original Notepad++ project.

However, the project is ongoing you can expect some bugs. So, use it with caution. Check out the GitHub repo for more details.

Notepad Next

Notepad Next is available as Flatpak and AppImage format. For Flatpak, set up your system to use Flathub and install it using the following command:

flatpak install com.github.dail8859.NotepadNext

4. Kate

KDE’s Kate editor is an underrated editor. Although it might not be an exact replica as “look and feel” of notepad++, but it already have all the features of it.

Apart from the usual text editor features, Kate brings advanced features to the table. Here are some of them:

On-the-fly spell checking

support for 300+ languages

Inline spell checking

Code blocks browsing

Multi cursor editing

Auto-completion of properties, methods, and objects for all supported languages

Tabbed and project explorer

Plugins support compilers

To learn more, refer to the official website.

Kate editor from KDE

Installation is easy since it is available in the official repo of major Linux distributions. For Ubuntu, Linxu Mint and related distributions, opena terminal and install it using the following commands:

sudo apt install kate

For Fedora and other related distributions, run the below:

sudo dnf install kate

5. Gnome Text Editor

The fourth editor in this notepad++ replacement list is the newly launched, GNOME Text Editor. Developed using the GNOME UI design principles with modern GTK4 and libadwaita, it can easily be a replacement for your Notepad++ cravings.

Although, the advanced features of original Notepad++ is not available, yet. But can act as a basic replacement for it.

GNOME Text editor brings automatic light/dark theme, regex search, inline spell checking, syntax highlighting, auto save (even for unsaved files!). A perfect editor if you need the basic features only.

GNOME Text Editor

It should be available by default in the latest Ubuntu and Fedora. However, to install, set up your system using Flathub and run the following.

flatpak install org.gnome.TextEditor

To learn more, visit GitLab.

Wrapping Up

So, there you have it – some of the worthy Notepad++ replacement. But which one you should choose? Well, it depends on what is your goal or use case.

If you want an exact replica – then try Notepad plus plus (snap) or notepadqq. Don’t like snap? Then choose notepadqq as the safe choice.

For a more native experience, choose Notepad Next if you are okay with bugs.

And finally, if you want a similar editor but willing to learn it – then the perfect choice is Kate from KDE.

Cheers.