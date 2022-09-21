ONVIFViewer – Internet Camera Viewer for Linux

ONVIFViewer is a free and open-source internet camera viewer/IP viewer for Linux systems.

ONVIFViewer: Internet Camera Viewer

ONVIF (Open Network Video Interface Forum) is a protocol established by Bosch, Sony and other partner to standardize the network cameras and its interfaces. All the software programs available today to access internet cameras, security cameras are proprietary and nothing was available for Linux systems.

ONVIFViewer is being developed to bridge the gap with the help of the Qt5 and Kirigami UI framework. As part of this project, new C++ libraries are being developed from scratch to communicate with IP cameras. These libraries can be later converted to independent modules for re-usability.

In addition, thanks to Kirigami, UI and following the open-standard this app is a cross-platform and can readily replace the proprietary applications.

Here are some of the unique features of this app.

Based on modern tech such as Qt5 and Kirigami

Runs on Linux desktops and mobile phones

Completely new code designed from scratch to communicate with Cameras using KDSoap

Can run on Android mobile phones

Includes demo cameras

Available as Flatpak package

How to Install

ONVIFViewer comes with a Flatpak installer for Ubuntu, Mint, Fedora and other Linux systems.

You can set up Flatpak for your Ubuntu-based systems using this guide and head over to the below link for installation:

Or, you can run the following command to install.

flatpak install flathub net.meijn.onvifviewer

