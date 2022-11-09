How to Watch Netflix in Linux [Easy Guide]

Here’s how you can watch Netflix in Ubuntu and other Linux distributions in a super simple way.

Watching the popular streaming service Netflix requires a small additional step besides simply logging on and watching. Because you need to specifically enable DRM (Digital Rights Management) in your web browser. And modern HTML5-based streaming uses CDM (Content Decryption Module). DRM/CDM technology enforces certain audio and video security requirements to play in your browser. The movies, TV shows, and documentaries that you watch are copyright protected and encrypted. And you need an additional add-on or plugin in your web browser to decrypt them first to play.

As of publishing this, the default web browser in Linux, i.e. Firefox, supports the Google Widevine CDM module as an add-on to decrypt the Netflix content on the fly during streaming. Once enabled, you can enjoy all popular streaming services seamlessly.

Note: Google Widevine DRM only supports 64-bit Linux distributions only. So, you cannot play Netflix if you are still using a 32-bit Linux distro. If you are using the latest version of Ubuntu or any other distro, you should be fine – since they all should be 64-bit.

How to Watch Netflix in Linux using Firefox

Open Firefox web browser. Go to Netflix.com and log in using your ID and password.

You should see the following prompt to enable DRM. Click on Enable DRM.

Enable DRM Prompt in Firefox

Wait for a couple of seconds and refresh the page. And you should be able to play all content.

However, verify a couple of things. From the left-top hamburger menu, click on Settings . Or, in the address bar, type about:preferences and hit enter.

Make sure the Digital Rights Management Content option is enabled .

On the address bar, type about:addons and hit enter. make sure both OpenH264 and Widevine are enabled. If not, click on the three-dot and select Always Activate from the context menu.

Verify whether DRM is enabled

Check whether Widevine add-on is enabled

Once done, close Firefox. Login to Netflix and enjoy.

Netflix is playing in Linux using Firefox

Google Chrome

If you use Google Chrome on Linux, the Widevine DRM is built-in. You don’t need any additional steps to watch Netflix in Google Chrome on Linux.

Enable 1080p high definition (HD) Playback on Linux

Firefox users

Open the below link. And hit Add to Firefox to add the extension.

Verify it’s enabled by going to about:addons from the address bar. Then clear your cache , close the browser and launch Firefox.

Open Netflix.com and log in to your account. From the right-top section avatar, click on Account .

Go to Account Settings

Then, under Profile and Parental Control, expand your profile.

Click on change under Playback Settings. In this screen, select data usage per screen=High.

Change Playback Settings

Select HD settings for streaming

Click save.

Now, play any HD-capable movie or series. And you should be all good.

Chrome Users

Follow the exact same steps mentioned above after installing the extension below from Chrome Web Store.

Read this guide to learn more and verify the full HD playing with troubleshooting.

Wrapping Up

I hope this simple tutorial helps you to enjoy Netflix in Linux with full HD. The steps are straightforward and should work in all popular Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu, Fedora, and Arch Linux.

Please let me know in the comment box if you face errors while playing.