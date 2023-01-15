Xfce 4.18 is Now Available in MX Linux 21.3

MX Linux team pushed the Xfce 4.18 packages in MX Linux 21.3, and downloads are now available.

The wait is over. MX Linux users have been waiting for the stable Xfce 4.18 experience for the last couple of weeks since the Xfce 4.18 release on December 15, 2022.

Xfce 4.18 is a significantly large release which brings massive updates to core components such as Xfce window manager, Xfce panel and Thunar file manager. In addition, upgrades for GTK4 and initial Wayland work also land in this version. Moreover, the Thunar file manager upgrades itself with features such as:

Split view

New buttons at the toolbar and more information at the bottom panel

New shortcut tab in settings

better file transfer control via Thunar

Strict security on executing shell scripts

Custom colour for folder icons on foreground and background

All of these now you can enjoy in MX Linux with many more improvements.

The current release Xfce 4.18, is yet to arrive in the Debian 11 stable (“bullseye”) as of publishing this. It’s now in Debian unstable (“sid”) and under testing. Officially, it will be available on Debian 12 “bullseye” due this year.

However, the MX Linux team ported this version to their own repo and made it available on top of Debian 11.

MX Linux 21.3 running Xfce 4.18

Xfce 4.18 on MX Linux 21 (21.3+)

If you are using MX Linux 21.2.1, you don’t need to do anything extra. This update should arrive via the standard update channel.

Open the application menu of MX Linux and click on MX Updater.

Launch MX Updater from the app menu

After the above update is complete, reboot your system. It might not be required. But I recommend you reboot. Because the Xfce panel and window manager sometimes break when there is a significant upgrade on top of the older version.

You can also grab the fresh ISO for a new install from the official website or via the below links.

Enjoy MX Linux!

