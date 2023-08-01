MX Linux 23 “Libretto”: Best New Features

Learn what’s new in MX Linux 23 “Libretto” release across desktop offerings.

MX Linux is renowned for its combination of elegant desktop environments, outstanding stability, and exceptional performance. The most awaited stable release of MX Linux 23 (MX-23) is now available for download. In this release, MX-23 introduces a host of exciting new features, improvements, and enhancements that are sure to delight MX Linux users.

Let’s look at the best new features of MX Linux 23.

MX Linux 23: Features in brief

Debian 12 base and Kernel 6.1

Xfce 4.18, KDE Plasma 5.27 and Fluxbox 1.3.7

New option at boot menu

Improved Accessibility

New app for user-installed package inventory

MX tweaks with more options

UFW is enabled by default

Updated applications

MX Linux 23 Xfce Desktop

MX Linux 23: Best New Features

Debian 12 base and Kernel updates

At the core, MX Linux 23 “Libretto” brings Debian 12 base (12.1, i.e. first point release). The mainline Linux Kernel 6.1 is powering MX-23, which brings support for modern hardware, CPU and GPU lineups. You can read the feature highlights of Debian 12 here.

Major Desktop Versions

MX Linux 23 has three major desktop environments – Xfce 4.18, Fluxbox 1.3.7, and KDE Plasma 5.27. Each environment offers unique features and functionalities, allowing users to tailor their experience according to their preferences and requirements.

Xfce 4.18 was a major release which brought massive updates to Thunar and its interiors. Whereas KDE Plasma 5.27 is the last release of the Plasma-5 series bringing the latest and greatest of KDE Plasma desktop.

Live boot updates

The live boot menus in MX Linux 23 have significantly improved with a new and obvious “check media” function added to the top-level menu. This enhancement ensures the media is thoroughly checked before booting, providing users with a smoother and more reliable boot process.

ISO file integrity check in boot menu

Improved Accessibility

Accessibility has received a boost in this release, with all versions now including the Orca screen reader and a screen magnifier tool. Fluxbox and Xfce have the Magnus screen magnifier, while KDE/Plasma uses kmag. Although Orca does not appear in the menus due to Debian’s packaging, it can be manually launched and is configurable in KDE’s integrated accessibility settings.

MX Tools Enhancements

MX Tools, a collection of MX-specific applications, have been updated with bug fixes and enhancements. A notable change is that each tool now launches with individual policy kit configurations, offering a more secure approach.

Additionally, a new application called “User Installed Packages” allows users to create a file containing a list of packages installed on one system and then install those packages on another system, simplifying migration between major versions.

This tool has a bigger role to play when you actually upgrade from MX Linux 21 to 23 version. You can import the packages created by this tool and do in-place upgrades.



MX Linux new tool – user-installed packages

MX Snapshot and updated configurations

The popular MX Snapshot tool has received attention for providing users with more customization options for snapshot boot configurations. It automatically filters out options that might hinder the live system from starting up on different machines, ensuring a smoother snapshot experience.

The MX-Tweak options have been updated to accommodate polkit changes, including expanded theming options for Xfce and Fluxbox. Furthermore, new configuration items have been added to enhance user customization.

The Panel settings now enable you to change the scale of volume and power manager icon. Also, you get an additional dropdown for Tasklist themes.

MX Tweak – Panel settings

The theme settings now show the option to choose cursor themes.

MX Tweak – Theme settings

For Xfce users, a few Thunar settings are now available directly from the MX Tweak config panel.

MX Tweak – Config options

Improved Firewall Protection

UFW firewall is now enabled by default in MX Linux 23, providing enhanced security. However, it is important to note that this change may impact printer setup for some users.

Ufw is active by default

Core application updates

This release also brings the following core application updates, which are available for all the desktop versions of MX-23:

VLC 3.0.18

Firefox 115

LibreOffice 7.4.7

Thunderbird 102

Transmission 4.0.2

OpenJDK 17.0

Python 3.11

SysV init 3.06

Wrapping up

MX Linux 23 brings exciting new features and enhancements, cementing its reputation as a reliable and user-friendly operating system. Overall this was a much-awaited release after the Debian stable version.

If you are planning to upgrade/install, I encourage you to visit the official forum for any ongoing bugs/issues.

Enjoy the robust performance and user-friendly features of MX Linux 23!