4MLinux 33.0 is here with Brotil Support, Hybrid data streams

4MLinux 33.0 is Released. This is what’s new.

The lightweight Linux distribution 4MLinux released the latest stable version 33 with new features and latest app updates.

For those who are not aware, 4MLinux comes packed with Multimedia Apps, Maintenance apps to use it as a live cd, Miniserver which runs in a LAMP stack and a bunch of mystery Linux games and hence the name 4MLinux. It is available as 32 and 64-bit versions and has pcmanFM as file manager which is also a file manager for LXDE.

4MLinux is not based on either Debian or Ubuntu, and it can run even older hardware having 128mb of RAM.

Having said that, 4MLinux in its latest version 33.0 brings some changes with its applications stack with the latest version of the software.

What’s New in 4MLinux 33.0

The application stack is updated with LibreOffice 6.4.4.4, AbiWord 3.0.4, GIMP 2.10.18, Gnumeric 1.12.47, DropBox 96.4.172, Firefox 76.0.1, Chromium 81.0.4044.92, Thunderbird 68.8.1, Audacious 4.0.3, VLC 3.0.10, mpv 0.32.0, play games powered by Mesa 20.0.1 and Wine 5.8.

You can also set up the 4MLinux LAMP Server (Linux 5.4.41, Apache 2.4.43, MariaDB 10.4.12, PHP 5.6.40, and PHP 7.4.5). Perl 5.30.1, Python 2.7.17, and Python 3.8.2 are also available.

New updates in this release include support for Brotli compressed data streams, PCManFM in is now able to create thumbnails of PSD (Photoshop) documents. The server comes with a new TFTP daemon. Along with that some other notable new updates includes improved font rendering in JWM, Palemoon web browser is now available as a downloadable extension, and nnn (small yet powerful file manager) is included out of the box.

Finally, all the 4MLinux ISO images are now hybridized, meaning that you can use the dd command to create a live USB. This should work for both BIOS and UEFI systems

System Requirements

4MLinux can run on very low end hardware and of cource in high end systems as well.

The minimum requirements for 4MLinux (64-bit) are:

128 MB of RAM when 4MLinux is installed to a HDD,

1024 MB of RAM when 4MLinux is run as a live CD/USB.

The minimum requirements for 4MServer (64-bit) are:

256 MB of RAM when 4MServer is installed to a HDD,

2048 MB of RAM when 4MServer is run as a live CD/USB.

Download

To download the latest 4MLinux 33.0, visit the below links to grab the ISO copy and run it via Live USB for installation.

Via release announcement.

