Linux Weekly Roundup – Vivaldi, Manjaro 20.1, Wine 5.17

Weekly Roundup – Sep 13, 2020

This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. With so many moving items happening all around the Linux and the open-source world, it is not always possible to cover the updates, especially the minor releases of news.

Hence, in this weekly update series, I’ll try to cover all happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.

This week there we have included special Flatpak app updates so that you can stay updated with the Flatpak apps.

Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Sep 13, 2020

Distribution Updates

Zorin OS 15.3 Released with Latest LibreOffice, New Software [Read the story]

Deepin Linux 20 Review: Beautiful Desktop with Stability [Read the story]

NuTyX 11.6 Released – French Linux distribution (with multi-language support) built from Linux From Scratch [Read the story]

Manjaro Linux 20.1 Released [Read the story]

Application Updates

News and Happenings

Fedora 34 Plans to Default Wayland Display Server for KDE Plasma [Read the story]

Linux 5.9-rc4 Kernel Released with More Driver, Feature Support [Read the story]

