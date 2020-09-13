Linux Weekly Roundup – Vivaldi, Manjaro 20.1, Wine 5.17

Here’s the Linux Weekly roundup series, baked for you from the Linux and opensource world on app updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.
This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. With so many moving items happening all around the Linux and the open-source world, it is not always possible to cover the updates, especially the minor releases of news.
Hence, in this weekly update series, I’ll try to cover all happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.
All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.
This week there we have included special Flatpak app updates so that you can stay updated with the Flatpak apps.
Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Sep 13, 2020
Distribution Updates
- Zorin OS 15.3 Released with Latest LibreOffice, New Software [Read the story]
- Deepin Linux 20 Review: Beautiful Desktop with Stability [Read the story]
- NuTyX 11.6 Released – French Linux distribution (with multi-language support) built from Linux From Scratch [Read the story]
- Manjaro Linux 20.1 Released [Read the story]
Application Updates
- Vivaldi Browser 3.3 Brings Break Mode to Pause Internet [Read the story]
- digiKam 7.1.0 is released with Canon CR3 Update and Improvements [Read the story]
- Ardour 6.3 is released [Read the story]
- Minitube 3.6 is released [Read the story]
- Wine 5.17 Released [Read the story]
- GIMP 2.10.22 Released [Read the story]
- Kontrast 1.0.1 released – Color Contrast Check tool [Read the story]
- FontFinder 1.4.0 released [Read the story]
- Sound Juicer 3.24.0 released [Read the story]
- Solanum – Pomodro Timer for GNOME released 1.0.1 [Read the story]
- File Roller released 3.36.3 [Read the story]
News and Happenings
- Fedora 34 Plans to Default Wayland Display Server for KDE Plasma [Read the story]
- Linux 5.9-rc4 Kernel Released with More Driver, Feature Support [Read the story]
