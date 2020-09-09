Zorin OS 15.3 Released with Latest LibreOffice, New Software

The next version of Zorin OS 15.3 is here as the latest point release in the Zorin 15.x series.

Zorin OS Desktop

Zorin OS is primarily designed for new users who are just stepping into the Linux world. Based on Ubuntu long term support release, it provides Windows/macOS like user interface to make new users comfortable and reduce the learning curve.

This operating system provides all the advanced features and applications that Ubuntu OS typically has. However, it includes curated apps for only Zorin OS users as well.

GNOME and lightweight XFCE desktop environment are the two flavors available for Zorin. Also, Zorin OS still provides 32-bit XFCE ISO for very old computers which are already discontinued by many operating systems.

Having said that, take a look at what Zorin OS has to office as part of this new release.

Zorin OS 15.3 – What’s New

Being a point release, there is no major feature addition of update though. However, all the core Zorin apps have been updated to newer versions.

LibreOffice productivity suite which is used by millions of users worldwide – is updated to the latest stable release 6.4.6 which includes better compatibility with Microsoft Office documents, performance updates.

Zorin Connect app for Android is updated with improvements such as the latest Android version support, buttons to send files and clipboard in the notification, auto search device sonly on trusted Wi-Fi networks

Zorin OS follows Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release cycle and having Linux Kernel 5.4. Linux Kernel 5.4 brings more performance improvements, stability, and security improvements.

Download

Update to Zorin OS 15.3

If you are already running Zorin OS 15 earlier versions, you can launch the software updater and get the latest update,

Fresh Download

For a fresh download, visit the below page where you can find the Zorin OS 15.3 ISO.

Zorin OS periodical point release with the latest software and hardware updates proves that it is becoming one of the best candidates for a new user distribution besides Linux Mint. Zorin OS 15.x series will be supported with updates and security patches until April 2023.

