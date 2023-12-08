Zorin OS has consistently impressed us with its user-friendly interface, macOS-like aesthetic, and focus on performance. Its latest release, Zorin OS 17, raises the bar even further with many exciting new features and improvements that enhance productivity, multitasking, and overall user experience.

In this article, we briefly discuss the new features of Zorin OS 17 (currently in beta testing).

Zorin 17 desktop

Zorin OS 17: Best New Features

At the core, this version is based on Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS. Hence, it is powered by Linux Kernel 6.2 as per the Ubuntu base. With this, you get the base GNOME version 43.9 as well. All the additional core packages follow the Ubuntu LTS version.

With that, several new enhancements are specifically customized for this desktop. Let’s take a look.

Enhanced Navigation and Multitasking

The Zorin Menu now boasts a powerful universal search function, allowing you to find files, appointments, contacts, apps, and even perform calculations. This streamlines your workflow and eliminates the need to delve into multiple folders and applications. Multitasking Redefined: Zorin OS 17 introduces a refined activities overview with horizontally arranged workspaces. You can effortlessly switch between them using touchpad gestures or keyboard shortcuts. The double-tap feature on the Super key expands the app grid for easy access and organization.

Universal search in Zorin 17

Spatial Desktop for Next-Gen Multitasking

Take your multitasking to a new dimension with the Desktop Cube. This feature allows you to view all your workspaces simultaneously, offering a unique and intuitive way to navigate between them. Spatial Window Switcher: The Alt+Tab and Super+Tab dialogs have been replaced by a 3D window switcher, providing a more visually appealing and informative way to manage your open windows.

Spatial switcher

Spatial desktop cube

Unmatched Performance and Efficiency

Zorin OS 17 is optimized for both new and older hardware, delivering a dramatically smoother and more responsive experience. This means faster app loading times, smoother animations, and overall improved efficiency. Refreshed Software Store: The Software Store has been revamped with a modern design and improved navigation. Discover new apps with ease and enjoy a faster, more streamlined installation process.

Advanced Features for Power Users

Get more done with the new advanced window-tiling feature. Quickly snap windows to specific screen sections using keyboard shortcuts or quarter-screen corner tiling. Power Modes: Extend your battery life or maximize your performance with the new Power Modes. Switch between Balanced, Power Saver, and Performance modes to suit your needs.

Advanced tiling in Zorin OS 17

Additional Improvements

Re-designed quick settings

The system indicator menu has been redesigned for improved functionality and aesthetics. Access Dark Mode, adjust audio settings, and manage Power Modes with ease. Enhanced Screenshot & Screen Recording: Capture specific screen areas, entire desktops, or even record videos with the new intuitive interface.

The desktop and apps benefit from a refined theme that works seamlessly with native Gtk4 and libadwaita apps. Long-Term Support: Enjoy peace of mind with guaranteed software updates and security patches until June 2027.

Conclusion

Zorin OS 17 represents a significant leap forward for the distribution. It’s a perfect balance of aesthetics with performance – as everything should be! It’s clear that the team have listened to user feedback and implemented features that address real needs and enhance the overall user experience.

That said, it is currently in beta. You can give it a try using the ISO file from the below link.

On another note, I think the Zorin team should offer one Fedora and Arch Linux base with the same looks.

Image credits: Zorin OS team.

