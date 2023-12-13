25 Best Text Editors for Ubuntu and Other Linux

There is no scarcity of text editors in the Ubuntu and the Linux ecosystem in general. They all come in different shapes and cater to various use cases. Earlier, we reviewed notepads like text editors and ultra-lightweight editors.

Now, it’s time to bring all of them together and give you a complete list of text editors in Linux. The following list is not in a particular order. However, they are classified according to their generic use cases. Although, they are termed as text editors, some of them are used for coding and development as well. That said, you can use them as code editors if you want.

However, this list does not have heavy-duty code editors, such as Visual Studio code, etc. They are in a different category. You can check them out in this guide: 5 best code editors for Ubuntu

Let’s take a look at some of the best free and open-source text editors for Ubuntu and Linux.

All-purpose text editors for Ubuntu and Linux

Gedit

Gedit is a free and open-source text editor for Linux known for its user-friendly interface and powerful features. Here are some of its highlights:

Lightweight and Easy-to-Use:

Syntax Highlighting: Gedit supports syntax highlighting for various programming languages, making code easier to read and understand.

Tabbed Browsing:

Search and Replace:

Spell Checking:

Customization:

Change the font, colour, and background to personalize your editing experience. Plugins: Extend Gedit’s functionality with plugins for file compression, code snippets, and more.

Gedit text editor

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install gedit Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S gedit Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install gedit Flatpak (all distributions) flatpak install flathub org.gnome.gedit

Additional resources for Gedit:

Gedit website: https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/gedit

Gedit help guide: https://help.gnome.org/users/gedit/stable/

Gedit plugins: https://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/Gedit/ThirdPartyPlugins

Kate

Kate, developed by the KDE community, is a feature-rich text editor loved by programmers and casual users. Here’s a summary of its features:

Multi-document and multi-view:

Powerful syntax highlighting:

Bracket matching and code folding:

Infinite undo/redo:

Auto indentation and completion:

Save time and write cleaner code with automatic help. Embedded terminal: Run commands directly from Kate for a seamless workflow.

Kate editor

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install kate Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S kate Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install kate Flatpak Not available

Additional resources for Kate:

Kate website: https://kate-editor.org/

Kate documentation: https://docs.kde.org/stable5/en/kate/kate/index.html

KDE app page: https://apps.kde.org/kate/

Kate plugins: https://docs.kde.org/stable5/en/kate/kate/plugins.html

Kwrite

Developed by KDE, KWrite is a lightweight and user-friendly text editor that packs a punch for everyday tasks. Here are some highlights:

Simple and Intuitive:

Syntax Highlighting:

Word Completion:

Find and Replace:

Auto Indentation:

Multiple Document Support:

Work on multiple files simultaneously with tabbed browsing. Session Management: Restore your previous editing session with one click.

KWrite text Editor

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install kwrite Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S kwrite Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install kwrite Flatpak flatpak install flathub org.kde.kwrite

KWrite vs. Kate: While KWrite and Kate share the same core text editing engine, they target different user groups. KWrite is ideal for everyday text editing tasks, while Kate offers more advanced features and customization options for programmers and power users.

Additional resources for KWrite:

GNOME Text Editor

GNOME Text Editor, is the default text editor for the GNOME desktop environment. Recently it has been introduced, replacing Gedit. It strikes a balance between simplicity and power, making it a great choice for both casual and experienced users. Its modern editor is built upon GTK4 and libadwaita.

Features:

Clean and intuitive interface:

Syntax highlighting:

Tabbed browsing:

Search and replace:

Spell checking:

Auto indentation:

Distraction-free mode:

Customizable:

Change the font, colour, and background to personalize your experience. Auto save: It saves unsaved files automatically so that you never lose any data.

GNOME Text Editor

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install gnome-text-editor Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S gnome-text-editor Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install gnome-text-editor Flatpak flatpak install flathub org.gnome.TextEditor

Additional resources for GNOME Text Editor:

GNOME Text Editor website: https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/gnome-text-editor

Geany

Geany is a free and open-source text editor for Linux systems, specifically designed for programmers, focusing on lightweight resource usage and powerful features. It is one of the oldest and most underrated editors. The best thing is it is available for all platforms, including Windows and macOS, alongside Linux. Here are some key highlights:

Features:

Lightweight and fast:

Syntax highlighting:

Code completion:

Symbol name auto-completion:

Construct completion and snippets:

Provides pre-written code snippets for common tasks, saving you further typing. Build system integration: Allows you to compile and execute your code directly from the editor.

Allows you to compile and execute your code directly from the editor. Cross-platform: Available on Linux, Windows, and macOS.

Geany

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install geany Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S geany Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install geany Flatpak flatpak install flathub org.geany.Geany

Additional resources for Geany Editor:

Bluefish

Bluefish is a free and open-source text editor for Linux, particularly popular among web developers and designers. It offers a robust feature set, with a focus on code editing and web development tasks. Here are some key highlights:

Features:

Advanced code editing tools:

Web development features:

Macros and automation:

Customization:

Extensive options for personalizing your workspace, including themes, color schemes, fonts, and keyboard shortcuts. Multi-platform: Available on Linux, Windows, and macOS.

Bluefish editor

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install bluefish Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S bluefish Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install bluefish Flatpak flatpak install flathub nl.openoffice.bluefish

Additional resources for Bluefish Editor:

SciTE

SciTE (SCIntilla based Text Edit) is a free and open-source text editor for Linux, known for its simplicity, performance, and extensive features. Here are some of its key highlights:

Features:

Lightweight and fast:

Syntax highlighting:

Code folding and navigation:

Multi-view editing:

Macro recording and playback:

Automate repetitive tasks with custom macros. Portable: Can be run without installation from a USB drive or cloud storage.

SciTE editor

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install scite Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S scite Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install scite Flatpak flatpak install flathub org.scintilla.SciTE

Additional resources for SciTE Editor:

gvim

gvim is the graphical user interface (GUI) version of the popular Vim text editor. It offers all the powerful features of Vim, including:

Extensive text manipulation tools: multi-level undo/redo, powerful search and replace, block editing, etc.

Support for hundreds of programming languages and file formats with syntax highlighting.

Built-in scripting language for customization and automation.

Splitting and tabbed windows for efficient multitasking.

Customizable keyboard shortcuts and user interface.

Gvim

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install vim-gtk3 Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S gvim Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install gvim Flatpak Not available

Additional resources for gvim:

neovim

Neovim is a modern and highly customizable text editor for Linux, built on the Vim codebase. It offers a powerful and efficient editing experience with a focus on performance and extensibility.

Features:

Extensive syntax highlighting:

Powerful code editing tools:

Lua scripting support:

Extensive plugin support:

Modal editing:

Utilize different editing modes for specific tasks, similar to Vim. Integrated terminal: Execute commands directly from the editor.

neovim

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install neovim Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S neovim Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install neovim Flatpak flatpak install flathub io.neovim.nvim

Additional resources for neovim:

medit

Medit is a free and open-source text editor for Linux designed with programmers and general users in mind. It offers a robust feature set and a clean interface, making it suitable for various editing tasks.

Features:

Syntax highlighting:

Multi-window editing:

Regular expressions support:

Customizable interface:

Personalize your workspace with various options like themes, colour schemes, and fonts. Integrated terminal: Execute commands directly from the editor.

Medit

Installation commands:

Medit is not available in the official repositories of most Linux distributions. However, you can install it using the following methods:

Debian and Ubuntu: Download the precompiled binary from https://mooedit.sourceforge.net/download.html and extract it to your desired location. Then, add the extracted folder to your PATH environment variable to access the medit command from anywhere.

Arch Linux: Build Medit from source using the AUR (Arch User Repository). You can install Yay or any AUR helper and then install it using the below command:

yay -S medit

Resources:

mcedit

mcedit is not a separate text editor but rather a shortcut to the internal file editor within the awesome Midnight Commander file manager. When you execute mcedit , you’re actually launching the internal file editor of Midnight Commander.

Key Features:

Full-screen editing:

Syntax highlighting:

Regular expressions support:

Line numbering:

Shows the line number of each line in your document. Binary file editing: Edit non-text files.

mcedit

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install mc Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S mc Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install mc Flatpak Not available

Additional resources for mcedit:

Midnight Commander website: https://midnight-commander.org/

Emacs

Emacs is a powerful and highly customizable text editor for Linux. It’s known for its extensive features, extensibility, and community-driven development, making it a popular choice among programmers, writers, and power users.

Features:

Highly customizable:

Extensive plugin support:

Lisp-based extensibility:

Multi-window editing:

Powerful code editing tools:

Search and replace with regular expressions:

Integrated terminal:

Execute commands directly from the editor. Mail and news clients: Built-in mail and news clients for efficient communication.

emacs editor

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install emacs Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S emacs Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install emacs Flatpak flatpak install flathub org.gnu.emacs

Additional resources for emacs:

Terminal-based text editors

nano

Nano is a free and open-source text editor for Linux known for its simple interface and user-friendly features. It’s a popular choice for beginners and experienced users alike, especially for basic editing tasks and quick file modifications. It comes as default in almost all Linux distributions.

Features:

Simple interface:

Lightweight and fast:

It runs smoothly on older computers and uses minimal system resources. Basic editing features: Cut, copy, paste, undo, redo, and find/replace functionality.

Nano editor

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install nano Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S nano Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install nano

Additional resources for nano:

vim

Vim is a highly popular and powerful text editor for Linux, known for its extensive features, customization options, and modal editing approach. It’s a favourite among programmers and experienced users who value efficiency and control.

Features:

Modal editing:

Powerful code editing tools:

Extensive plugin support:

Thousands of plugins are available for various functionalities and languages. Macros and scripting: Automate repetitive tasks and customize your workflow.

Vim editor

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install vim Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S vim Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install vim-enhanced

Additional resources for vim:

micro

Micro is a free and open-source text editor for Linux designed with simplicity and efficiency in mind. It offers a clean interface, powerful features, and a focus on usability.

Features:

Lightweight and fast:

Syntax highlighting:

Line numbering:

Shows the line number of each line in your document. Distraction-free mode: Focus on writing without any distractions.

Micro editor

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related Download the latest binary from https://github.com/zyedidia/micro/releases and install. Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S micro Fedora, RHEL and related Download the latest binary from https://github.com/zyedidia/micro/releases and install.

Additional resources for micro:

ash

Ash is a free and open-source text editor designed specifically for Linux. It is known for its modern interface, efficient performance, and focus on user-friendliness. Ash is created using Python. Hence, it requires Python runtime and pip to install.

Features:

Lightweight and fast:

Syntax highlighting:

Regular expressions support:

Search and replace with regular expressions:

Line numbering:

Shows the line number of each line in your document. Distraction-free mode: Focus on writing without any distractions.

ash editor

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt update

sudo apt install python3-pip

sudo pip3 install ash-editor Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S python3-pip

sudo pip3 install ash-editor Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install python3-pip

sudo pip3 install ash-editor

Additional resources for ash:

Notepad-type lightweight editors

Mousepad

Mousepad is a free and open-source text editor designed for the Xfce desktop environment in Linux. It focuses on providing a simple and user-friendly experience, making it ideal for basic editing tasks and quick notes.

mousepad running in Ubuntu

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install mousepad Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S mousepad Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install mousepad Flatpak flatpak install flathub org.xfce.mousepad

Additional resources for Mouespad:

Featherpad

Looking for a lightweight and user-friendly text editor for Linux? Look no further than Featherpad! This powerful editor offers a clean interface, basic syntax highlighting for various languages, and tabbed editing for efficient multi-file work. It usually comes as default in many lightweight linux distributions.

featherpad running in Ubuntu

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install featherpad Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S featherpad Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install featherpad Flatpak Not available

Additional resources for Featherpad:

Leafpad

Leafpad is a free and open-source text editor designed for simplicity and efficiency. It’s a great choice for anyone looking for a basic editor that doesn’t bog down their system.

leafpad – a simple notepad running in Ubuntu

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related wget http://ftp.us.debian.org/debian/pool/main/l/leafpad/leafpad_0.8.18.1-5_amd64.deb

sudo dpkg -i leafpad_0.8.18.1-5_amd64.deb Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S leafpad Fedora, RHEL and related sudo dnf install leafpad Flatpak Not available

Additional resources for Leafpad:

Beaver editor

Beaver is a free and open-source text editor designed for efficiency and flexibility. While lightweight, it packs a punch with features that make it suitable for programmers, web developers, and anyone who wants a powerful text editor without the bloat.

Beaver editor running in Ubuntu

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related wget https://www.bristolwatch.com/debian/packages/beaver_amd64.deb

sudo dpkg -i beaver_amd64.deb Arch Linux, Manjaro and related Not available Fedora, RHEL and related Not available Flatpak Not available

Additional resources for Beaver editor:

Xed

Xed is a free and open-source text editor designed to be both lightweight and feature-rich. It’s a great choice for anyone looking for a simple editor that doesn’t bog down their system, but still offers some advanced functionality.

Xed editor from Linux Mint team

Installation:

If you are using Linux Mint, it should come as default. However, to install it in Ubuntu, you need a bunch of commands, unfortunately. Open a terminal and run the following commands to install Xed in Ubuntu.

wget http://packages.linuxmint.com/pool/import/i/inxi/inxi_3.0.32-1-1_all.deb

wget http://packages.linuxmint.com/pool/backport/x/xapp/xapps-common_2.4.2+vera_all.deb

wget http://packages.linuxmint.com/pool/backport/x/xapp/libxapp1_2.4.2+vera_amd64.deb

wget http://packages.linuxmint.com/pool/backport/x/xed/xed-common_3.2.8+vera_all.deb

wget http://packages.linuxmint.com/pool/backport/x/xed/xed_3.2.8+vera_amd64.deb

sudo dpkg -i inxi_3.0.32-1-1_all.deb sudo dpkg -i xapps-common_2.4.2+vera_all.deb sudo dpkg -i libxapp1_2.4.2+vera_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i xed-common_3.2.8+vera_all.deb sudo dpkg -i xed_3.2.8+vera_amd64.deb

Arch Linux users can install it using the following command:

sudo pacman -S xed

Additional resources for Xed:

Notepad++

Notepad++ is a free and open-source text editor renowned for its features and customization options. While not officially supported for Linux, it can be run using Wine, a compatibility layer that allows you to run Windows applications on Linux.

Notepad++ running in Ubuntu

You can install it using Snap in Ubuntu with the below commands:

sudo apt install snapd

sudo snap install notepad-plus-plus

Notepadqq

Notepadqq is a free and open-source text editor for Linux inspired by the popular Windows application Notepad++. It’s designed to be simple and lightweight, yet it packs a punch with features that make it suitable for programmers, web developers, and anyone who needs a powerful text editor.

Notepadqq is running in Ubuntu

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install notepadqq Arch Linux, Manjaro and related sudo pacman -S notepadqq Fedora, RHEL and related Not available Flatpak flatpak install com.notepadqq.Notepadqq

Additional resources for Notepadqq:

Notepadqq website: https://notepadqq.com/

https://notepadqq.com/ Notepadqq on GitHub: https://github.com/notepadqq/notepadqq

Notepad Next

Notepad Next is a free and open-source text editor designed for efficiency and ease of use. It’s a powerful alternative to traditional editors, offering a modern interface and a wealth of features while remaining lightweight on system resources.

Notepad Next

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Flatpak flatpak install com.github.dail8859.NotepadNext

Additional resources for Notepad next:

Notepad Next website: https://github.com/dail8859/NotepadNext

Mini Text

If you want a simple text editor for Linux, which works as both a notepad and a sticky pad, then try Mini Text. It is a new editor, built using GTK4, which has been unveiled recently. Here’s how it looks.

Mini Text – drag and move

Installation:

Distribution types Command to install Flatpak flatpak install io.github.nokse22.minitext

Additional resources for Mini Text:

Mini text review: https://www.debugpoint.com/mini-text-editor/

Closing notes

In conclusion, the free and open-source ecosystem offers a diverse range of text editors to cater to the varied needs of users, from beginners to seasoned users. In this list, we covered some of the best options available for Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.

The choice ultimately depends on your preferences, workflow, and the specific tasks you need to accomplish. Experiment with different editors, explore their features and find the one that aligns perfectly with your coding or text editing requirements.

Cheers.