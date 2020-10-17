systemd Free Distro antiX 19.3 Brings Latest Update

antiX project releases its latest bug-fix, updated version antiX 19.3 based on stable Debian 10 “Buster”.

antiX is a super lightweight desktop Linux distribution that is systemd-free and targetted to very old hardware and systems. So you can enjoy your desktop without heavy systemd interference. It uses sysvinit / runit for service management tasks.

antiX Linux – 19.x Series

If you are looking to revive your old hardware with Linux, well you can give antiX a try. It is super thin and comes in four variants. It gives you complete control over the install process where you get to choose which apps to install. The good thing about antiX is it provides you a 32-bit iso as well for those ancient devices.

This release is the third point release on the antiX 19.x series which brings a bunch of bug fixes and package updates. The package size is increased fairly because of Kernel updates and more hardware support.

Here’s what’s new.

antiX 19.3 – What’s new

antiX 19.3 is based on the Linux Kernel 4.9.235 with the latest Debian 10 Buster update which brings more security fixes and stability.

The latest firmware is backported from Debian sid.

iceWM window manager is updated to the latest 1.8.3 version.

Translation and localization update.

The default application stack is also updated. Firefox-esr 78.3.0, LibreOffice 7.0.2.2, mps-youtube with latest updates.

Full list of changes with details are available here.



Download

antiX comes with four variants – full, base, core, and net as per below.

You can download the latest antiX 19.3 from the below links.

antiX-full (c1.2GB) – 4 windows managers – IceWM (default), fluxbox, jwm and herbstluftwm plus full libreoffice suite.

antiX-19.3_x64-full.iso

antiX-19.3_386-full.iso

antiX-base (c770MB no longer fits on a cd) – 4 windows managers – IceWM (default), fluxbox, jwm and herbstluftwm.

antiX-19.3_x64-base.iso

antiX-19.3_386-base.iso

antiX-core (c470MB) – no X, cli-installer without UEFI support nor encryption, but should support most wireless.

antiX-19.3_x64-core.iso

antiX-19.3_386-core.iso

antiX-net (c170MB)- no X, cli-installer without UEFI support nor encryption. Just enough to get you connected (wired) and ready to build.

antiX-19.3_x64-net.iso

antiX-19.3_386-net.iso

There are many lightweight Linux distributions available today to use it on old hardware. But few of them provide a 32-bit iso file and that too systemd free. You can test the antiX 19.3 in newer machines as well. It will run just fine with its options for window managers. Even you can consider using it as your daily driver as well.

