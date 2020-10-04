Linux Weekly Roundup: Ubuntu 20.10, Fedora 33 Beta and More...

Here’s the Linux Weekly roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and opensource world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.
This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. With so many moving items happening all around the Linux and the open-source world, it is not always possible to cover the updates, especially the minor releases of news.
Hence, in this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.
All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.
The major Linux distribution Ubuntu 20.10 and Fedora 33 release respective beta version. Many applications released their latest, bug-fix updates as well.
Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Oct 4, 2020
Distribution Updates
- Enso OS 0.4 released (Xubuntu based distribution) [Read the story]
- Fedora 33 Beta released [Read the story]
- Ubuntu 20.10 Beta released [Read the story]
Application Updates
- Pale Moon web browser 28.14.0 released – development and security update [Read the story]
- SmartGit 20.1.5 – bugfix release [Read the story]
- Claws Mail 3.17.7 released [Read the story]
- cherrytree 0.99.14 (hierarchical note taking app) released [Read the story]
- FreeFileSync 11.2 released [Read the story]
- Calibre 5.1 released [Read the story]
- Virt-Manager 3.0 Released With UI Improvements, Cloud-Init Option [Read the story]
- (Flatpak app) AntiMicroX 3.1.1 released (Graphical program used to map keyboard buttons and mouse controls to a gamepad) [Read the story]
- (Flatpak app) FLightcade (Play arcade games online) 2.8.0 released [Read the story]
- DOSBox-x 0.83.6 released (x86/DOS emulator) [Read the story]
News and Happenings
- Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition now available with Tiger Lake (and Ubuntu) [Read the story]
