DebugPoint.com

Linux Weekly Roundup: GIMP 2.99.2, LXQt 0.16.0, Sparky Linux 5.13...

Linux Weekly Roundup: GIMP 2.99.2, LXQt 0.16.0, Sparky Linux 5.13 and More

1 min

Here’s this week’s roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.

This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.

Weekly Roundup
Weekly Roundup

All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.

A quite lot happened actually this week with some big released and a handful of application updates. Some major news as well. Here’s the recap of this week from the Linux Universe.

Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Nov 8, 2020

Distribution Updates

Application Updates

News and Happenings

Tutorials and Upcoming releases

  • KDE Plasma 5.21 – Top Upcoming Features and Release Date [Read the story]
  • Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) New Features and Release Date [Read the story]
  • elementary OS 6 Odin Promises Complete Dark Style [Read the story]
  • Customize Xfce Desktop for Modern Look and Productivity [Read the story]
SEE ALSO:   Linux Weekly Roundup: Kernel 5.10.10, Plasma 5.21 Beta and More

That’s all for this week’s update. Do stay in touch and don’t forget to follow the weekly update and DebugPoint.com via social media channels.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!

Join our Telegram channel and stay informed on the move.

Also Read

Like it? Share with your friends!

Arindam

Posted by

Creator of debugpoint.com. All time Linux user and open-source supporter. Connect with me via Telegram, Twitter, or send us an email.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x