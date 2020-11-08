Linux Weekly Roundup: GIMP 2.99.2, LXQt 0.16.0, Sparky Linux 5.13 and More

Here’s this week’s roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.

This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.

Weekly Roundup

A quite lot happened actually this week with some big released and a handful of application updates. Some major news as well. Here’s the recap of this week from the Linux Universe.

Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Nov 8, 2020

Distribution Updates

Application Updates

Gwenview 20.08.2 released (Image viewer for KDE) [Read the story]

GIMP 2.99.2 development release [Read the story]

News and Happenings

Dell Adds Hardware Privacy Drivers to Linux Kernel [Read the story]

Linux Mint pre-loads Chromium and Brings New IPTV Player [Read the story]

Raspberry Pi 400 – PC in a Keyboard in Just $70 [Read the story]

Tutorials and Upcoming releases

KDE Plasma 5.21 – Top Upcoming Features and Release Date [Read the story]

Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) New Features and Release Date [Read the story]

elementary OS 6 Odin Promises Complete Dark Style [Read the story]

Customize Xfce Desktop for Modern Look and Productivity [Read the story]

