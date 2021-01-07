KDE Announces Plasma 5.20.5 Bug Fix Release. Update Now.

The KDE team announces the KDE Plasma 5.20.5 bugfix release with months of work, fixes, and translations. The packages are now pushed to the official Neon repository. Here are the changes.

KDE Plasma 5.20.5

Coming after almost 5 weeks since the KDE Plasma 5.20 launch, KDE Plasma 5.20.5 is more stable and bugs are fixed mostly. So this is the most stable Plasma today and available as KDE Neon user edition immediately for download and upgrade.

Being last in the bug fix series, the list of changes is small, obviously. Nothing much on the surface which you can notice. However, here’s the list of changes compiled from the official announcement.

KDE Plasma 5.20.5 – What’s fixed

Plasma Desktop and Workspace

A bunch of fixes on desktop and workspace modules. A hang is fixed on startup, improve startup time, a fix on panel height adjustments. On Krunner, the trailing slash is removed in subtext under recent documents. The keyboard positioning moved to the keyboard section.

Network Manager

A fix is made on the password entry which jumps to different networks while scanning for the Wi-Fi.

Other fixes are across discovered, kwin, and weather widget addon.

Refer to the complete change log here for more details.

Download and Upgrade

If you are running KDE Neon User edition, or, KDE Plasma 5.20 already, open Discover from the menu and click check for updates. You should be getting the update as below. Wait until it downloads and installs.

Discover – KDE Plasma 5.20.5

From the command line also you can run the below commands to update:

sudo apt update

pkcon update

pkcon update – KDE Plasma 5.20.5

For fresh installations, you can get the KDE Neon user edition with the latest KDE Plasma from the below link.

With that said, we reached the last point release of KDE Plasma that is 5.20.5. The next KDE Plasma 5.21 already looks promising and is expected to hit feature freeze by 11th Jan 2021.

