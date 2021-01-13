If you love KDE and Arch Linux both, then this guide is for you. In this guide, we explain the steps required for setting up a complete fully functional KDE Plasma desktop with all of its native applications. Let’s take a look at how you can install KDE Plasma in Arch Linux.

In the earlier posts, we explained you can set up a bare minimum Arch Linux and also explained how you can install GNOME, LXQt, and Xfce desktop Arch Linux. And now we explain the steps for the KDE Plasma desktop.

KDE Plasma desktop

KDE Plasma is a lightweight and visually appealing desktop environment for Linux that comes with tons of customization options at a very detailed level. The latest iteration of this desktop is Plasma 5 which is based on Qt5, KDE Framework 5 provides both Xorg and Wayland display server options.

The current KDE Plasma desktop version is 5.20 stable which is used in this article for installation.

This guide requires that you installed the bare minimum Arch Linux shell already. If not, then follow step 1 of this guide on how to install Arch Linux. Then follow the below steps.

Also, make sure you have the admin privileges with your user is for running pacman package manager.

Install and Configure KDE Plasma Desktop

For a fully functional KDE Plasma system in Arch Linux, you need the following packages.

plasma (~590 mb) – basic plasma packages

kde-applications (~800 mb) – additional KDE native applications (Konsole, etc)

xorg – display server

sddm – display manager

These 4 packages are necessary. However, you can optionally install plasma-wayland-session if you want to use the Wayland display server.

1. Install packages

Open a terminal and run the following command to install those packages.

pacman -S --needed xorg sddm

pacman -S --needed plasma kde-applications

When asked for selecting a package press enter for default selection. Wait for the installation to finish.

2. Enable display server and network

Now it’s time to enable the display manager and network, otherwise, you will not be able to log in. Run the following commands after above commands are complete.

sudo systemctl enable sddm

sudo systemctl enable NetworkManager

3. Configure sddm and reboot

One last configuration you need for the KDE Plasma desktop related to login screen. By default, sddm uses its own failsafe login screen and that is not the typical KDE Plasma “breeze” login screen. A small tweak is needed for a KDE Plasma login screen.

Open the sddm.conf file from the terminal.

sudo nano /usr/lib/sddm/sddm.conf.d/default.conf

Change the theme section as per below.

[Theme] # current theme name Current=breeze

Modify the sddm configuration to accept breeze theme

Press CTRL+O and CTRL+X to save and exit the nano editor. Now you can restart your Arch system using –

sudo systemctl reboot

And you should be greeted with a nice KDE Plasma login screen and the desktop.

KDE Plasma Desktop in Arch Linux

That’s wraps up the steps for KDE Plasma desktop installation in Arch Linux. I hope you get all the steps correctly and can install them. If you face any error, comment below.

