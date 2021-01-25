Linux Weekly Roundup: Kernel 5.10.10, Plasma 5.21 Beta and More

Here’s this week’s (ending Jan 24, 2021) roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and the open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.
This week there have been moderate app updates, many distribution development releases announced. Also some major highlights about the upcoming relases as well. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.
All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.
Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Jan 24, 2021
Distribution and Desktop Environment Updates
- Redcore Linux 2101 Beta released [Read the story]
- Qubes OS 4.0.4 RC2 released (development release) [Read the story]
- XigmaNAS 12.2.0.4 released [Read the story]
- KDE Plasma 5.21 Beta Released [Read the story]
Application Updates
- Krita 4.4.2 Released many new features [Read the story]
- VirtualBox 6.1.18 Released with Linux Kernel 5.10 Support [Read the story]
- Thunar File manager releases version 4.17.0 [Read the story]
- qBittorrent 4.3.3 released [Read the story]
- VLC 3.0.12.1 released [Read the story]
- SeaMonkey 2.53.6 [Read the story]
- Calibre 5.10 released [Read the story]
- cherrytree 0.99.30 released [Read the story]
- LibreOffice 7.1 RC2 released for testing [Read the story]
- MySQL 8.0.23 released [Read the story]
- Chromium 88 released [Read the story]
News and Happenings, Tutorials and Reviews
- Linux Kernel 5.10.10 released [Read the story]
- How to Install Wine 6.0 in Ubuntu 20.04 [Read the story]
- Debian Based PinePhone Mobian Edition Review [Read the story]
- How to Install yay AUR Helper in Arch Linux [Read the story]
