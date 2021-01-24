MX Linux is Now Available for Raspberry Pi [Download and Install Guide]

The lightweight and popular Linux distribution – MX Linux extended its reach. And MX Linux is now available for Raspberry Pi devices as a Beta image (Fluxbox-RaspberryPi Respin “Ragout” ) which you can try out on your devices right now. Here’s how.

MX Linux is a lightweight Linux distribution that comes with Xfce, KDE, and Fluxbox desktops. This Linux distribution is popular due to its performance and stability for older hardware.

Many mainstream Linux distributions already providing official Raspberry Pi images for some time already. For example, Ubuntu started providing Raspberry Pi images from Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla and Ubuntu MATE as well. And now MX Linux also follows the trend.

MX Linux – Raspberry Pi – Fluxbox (beta)

MX Linux – Fluxbox-RaspberryPi Respin “Ragout”

The Raspberry Pi version is available as a Beta image to test and try with modified Fluxbox desktop spin. The beta image is tested and should work with Raspberry Pi 3, 4, and 400 according to the official announcement.

If you tried MX Linux, you already aware that it provides a curated list of all possible desktop applications and some of its own MX native apps as well. The Raspberry pi image also includes many Xfce centric apps and some MX Linux Apps as well.

A quick rundown of the applications present below that is included in this beta image.

Browser : Firefox-esr 78.6

: Firefox-esr 78.6 Email : Claws Mail 3.1.7

: Claws Mail 3.1.7 Media player : VLC 3.0

: VLC 3.0 File manager : Thunar 1.8.14

: Thunar 1.8.14 Editor : FeatherPad 0.16

: FeatherPad 0.16 IDE : Geany 1.33, Thonny 3.1.2 Python Editor

: Geany 1.33, Thonny 3.1.2 Python Editor Network : Network Manager 1.14

: Network Manager 1.14 Desktop info : Conky Manager 2.7 with large conky collection

: Conky Manager 2.7 with large conky collection MX Updater for updates

for updates Add, remove software from MX Tools

from MX Tools Synaptic package manager

You can take a look at the demo video below of the MX Linux Fluxbox running in Raspberry Pi.

Download and Install

You can download the compressed .img file of MX Linux – Fluxbox-RaspberryPi Respin “Ragout” (beta) from the below link.

Once downloaded, extract the file.

Plugin a microSD card on your PC. Download the Imager App from the official website. Open the Imager app and create a custom image into your microSD card using the extracted .img file.

Insert the microSD card into your Raspberry Pi and turn it on. When the boot completes, provide the user name = “Pi” and password = “raspberry” for login.

And that should do it. Enjoy the fresh MX Linux on Raspberry Pi.

Support

If you have any questions or need any help, go to the official forum here and create a topic.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!