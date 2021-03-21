Linux Weekly Roundup – Audacity 3.0, Vivaldi 3.7, and More

Welcome to the DebugPoint.com weekly roundup series of weeks ending March 21, 2021. Here’s a quick recap of the happenings from the open-source world on the applications, distributions, and various updates.

Software updates are very fast thanks to collaboration from the community across the world. We have a handful of application updates this week while some signs of progress are seen for upcoming Linux distribution releases as well. Let’s take a look.

Weekly Roundup – March 21, 2021

DebugPoint.com Linux Weekly Roundup

Featured Story

KDE Plasma 5.21 review: We take a close look at how the earlier release of KDE Plasma 5.21 turned out. Is it going to be a real contender desktop environment to take on Windows? We provided our opinion and analysis while reviewing.

Desktop and Distribution Updates

Linux Kernel 5.11.7

Many fixes across processor, storage, file systems. This is mostly a bug fix release of the Kernel 5.11 series. So, it is recommended that you update.

Release announcement

GNOME Shell 3.38.4

Flatpak improvements in the GNOME Boxes virtual machine manager, many bug fixes across GNOME Shell, Mutter, and more.

Source

KDE Plasma 5.21.3

This is the third point bugfix release of the KDE Plasma 5.21 series. This release brings fixes across applications – BlueDevil, Discover, Kwin, and other modules.

Release announcement | Changelog

Kodachi Linux 8.0

Coming after 6 months since the prior release, Kodachi Linux 8.0 brings the latest Linux Kernel 5.11.7, new logo, wallpapers, new tools. However, immediately within a day a point release Kodachi Linux 8.1 is released with some bug fixes.

Changelog | Download .iso

Manjaro 21.0 RC1

The Manjaro 21.0 RC1 is released prior to the final release. This is a major release that brings KDE Plasma 5.21, Xfce 4.16, GNOME 3.38, Pamac v10, Linux Kernel 5.10 – 5.4.

Release announcements | Download

Application Releases

GStreamer 1.18.4

The open-source multimedia framework brings a bug fix release version 1.18.4. This is the fourth bugfix release of the stable series 1.18. The bug fixes include security fixes for ID3 tag read, Matroska parsing, and more.

Release announcement | Change log | Source

Audacity 3.0

The audacity team brings a major release after some time. This release introduces a new project file format while fixing 160+ bugs.

Release coverage | Download

Wine 6.4

Wine 6.4 development release is here and it brings Support for the DTLS protocol, Font set support in DirectWrite, Dialog for editing Access Control entries, and many bug fixes.

Release announcement | Download

Vivaldi 3.7

Vivaldi 3.7 brings a superfast tab performance and across functionalities. And it is also available for Mac M1 Arm devices.

Release announcements | Download

Lightworks 2021.2 (Beta)

This is mostly renaming the Lightworks Beta to a new versioning scheme. Many improvements and bug fixes landing in this release.

Release announcements

So, that’s about this from this week’s roundup. You can read all the past roundups using the tag Weekly Roundup and browse around. Don’t forget to follow us via Telegram and social media channels.

As always, if I missed something this week that happened, please let me know in the comment box below.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!