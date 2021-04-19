Linux Weekly Roundup – Zorin 16, LXQt 0.17, and More

Presenting this week’s DebugPoint.com weekly roundup series (Week Ending April 18, 2021) series, refined for you from the Linux and the open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, and major news. Take a look.
This is a moderate week with smaller updates across the Linux distributions, applications. Not much of moving parts as this is probably the last quiet week this month as we have many new releases upcoming by end of April 2021.
DebugPoint.com Linux Weekly Roundup
Featured Story
We list down all Debian Official wallpapers to date with HD quality download links for you. Enjoy.
Linux Kernel Updates
- Linux Kernel 5.11.15 released
- Linux Kernel 5.12 is delayed until April 23, 2021 for more testing.
Distribution Updates
- After a long time, we see traction in Slackware. And upcoming Slackware 15.0 beta is out. Download and test. Read the story
- LXQt 0.17 released with major updates and improvements. Available in Arch Linux at the moment. Read the story
- FreeBSD 13.0 released after a while with more updates. Release announcement | Download iso
- EasyOS 2.7 released – a minimal Linux distribution based on Puppy Linux. Release announcement | Download IMZ file
- Proxmox 1.1 backup server released with Debian 10 and ZFS 2.0. Release announcement | Download iso
- Zorin OS 16 Beta Released with Remarkable Changes. Download and Test Now. Read the story
- EndeavourOS Introduces BSPWM, Sway, and Drops Deepin. Download and Update Now. Read the story
- Pop!_OS Announced GNOME Based COSMIC Desktop. Here’s how it looks. Read the story
- AcademiX 2.6 (Debian-based stable Linux distribution for Schools) released with Kernel 4.19 and other updates. Release announcement | Download
- Devuan 4.0 Alpha (Systemd free Debian) released. Release Announcement
Application Highlights
- xorg-server 1.20.11 Released
- dnf 4.7.0 released
- Cherrytree Note Taking App 0.99.36 released with a very minor crash and bug fix.
- Calibre 5.16 (eBook manager) released with mostly bug fixes
- Wine 5.0.5 released as a maintenance update that brings a small bug fix
- SeaMonkey 2.53.7.1 (all-in-one Internet Suite) released with enhancement and bug fixes.
- wxWidgets 3.1.5 released new supports and bug fixes
So, that’s about this from this week’s roundup. You can read all the past roundups using the tag Weekly Roundup and browse around. Don’t forget to follow us via Telegram and social media channels using the link below.
As always, if I missed something this week that happened, please let me know in the comment box below.
We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!