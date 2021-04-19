Linux Weekly Roundup – Zorin 16, LXQt 0.17, and More

Presenting this week’s DebugPoint.com weekly roundup series (Week Ending April 18, 2021) series, refined for you from the Linux and the open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, and major news. Take a look.

This is a moderate week with smaller updates across the Linux distributions, applications. Not much of moving parts as this is probably the last quiet week this month as we have many new releases upcoming by end of April 2021.

DebugPoint.com Linux Weekly Roundup

Featured Story

We list down all Debian Official wallpapers to date with HD quality download links for you. Enjoy.

Linux Kernel Updates

Linux Kernel 5.11.15 released

Changelog | Download

Linux Kernel 5.12 is delayed until April 23, 2021 for more testing.

Distribution Updates

Application Highlights

xorg-server 1.20.11 Released

dnf 4.7.0 released

Cherrytree Note Taking App 0.99.36 released with a very minor crash and bug fix.

Calibre 5.16 (eBook manager) released with mostly bug fixes

Wine 5.0.5 released as a maintenance update that brings a small bug fix

SeaMonkey 2.53.7.1 (all-in-one Internet Suite) released with enhancement and bug fixes.

wxWidgets 3.1.5 released new supports and bug fixes

