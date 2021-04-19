DebugPoint.com

Linux Weekly Roundup – Zorin 16, LXQt 0.17, and More

Presenting this week’s DebugPoint.com weekly roundup series (Week Ending April 18, 2021) series, refined for you from the Linux and the open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, and major news. Take a look.

This is a moderate week with smaller updates across the Linux distributions, applications. Not much of moving parts as this is probably the last quiet week this month as we have many new releases upcoming by end of April 2021.

DebugPoint.com Linux Weekly Roundup

Linux Kernel Updates

  • Linux Kernel 5.11.15 released

Changelog | Download

  • Linux Kernel 5.12 is delayed until April 23, 2021 for more testing.

Distribution Updates

Application Highlights

  • xorg-server 1.20.11 Released
  • dnf 4.7.0 released
  • Cherrytree Note Taking App 0.99.36 released with a very minor crash and bug fix.
  • Calibre 5.16 (eBook manager) released with mostly bug fixes
  • Wine 5.0.5 released as a maintenance update that brings a small bug fix
  • SeaMonkey 2.53.7.1 (all-in-one Internet Suite) released with enhancement and bug fixes.
  • wxWidgets 3.1.5 released new supports and bug fixes

So, that’s about this from this week’s roundup. You can read all the past roundups using the tag Weekly Roundup and browse around. Don’t forget to follow us via Telegram and social media channels using the link below.

As always, if I missed something this week that happened, please let me know in the comment box below.

