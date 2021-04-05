Linux Weekly Roundup – Ubuntu 21.04 Beta, MX Linux 19.4, and More

Presenting this week’s DebugPoint.com weekly roundup (Week Ending April 4, 2021) series, cleaned up for you from the Linux and the open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, and major news. Take a look.

This was a super busy week. Many major Linux distributions brings out their respective point releases, while others are getting ready for their upcoming stable release. Applications updates are moderate while they are being developed. Let’s find out.

Weekly Roundup – Apr 4, 2021

Featured Story

Manjaro 21.0 Review

We review the recently released Arch-based Manjaro 21.0 on its stability, performance, and other highlights. Read the story.

Desktop and Distribution Updates

Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) – Beta

The Ubuntu team announced the release of the Ubuntu 21.04 Beta this week. And it looks stable. The final release is expected on April 22, 2021. Read the story.

MX Linux 19.4

The fourth point release of super popular and trending distro – MX Linux 19.4 is here with kernel and additional package updates. Read the story.

Linux Lite 5.4

A moderate release of Linux Lite 5.4 brings application updates, a new icon theme and wallpaper, and more. Release announcement | Download | Torrent

AlmaLinux 8.3 Stable (CentOS Replacement)

The first stable version of AlmaLinux is here version 8.3. This is a 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL and an ideal replacement for CentOS. The team also provides a migration script for your CentOS servers. Read the story.

Parrot 4.11

Parrot 4.11 released based on Debian “Testing” branch with Kernel 5.10 and other updates. As the team says, the Kernel 5.11 update would follow in due course. Release announcement | Download home edition | Download Security Edition

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4 Beta

Red Hat releases the beta of RHEL 8.4 – the enterprise-grade Linux. This release expected to bring mostly cloud updates and enhancements. Release announcement.

deepin 20.2

Debian-based beautiful Linux distribution deepin 20.2 released. This iteration brings the latest Kernel, file search improvements, and Mail updates. Release announcement | Download

Application Releases

Kernel 5.11.11

The latest point release of the ongoing series is here a.k.a Linux Kernel 5.11.11. Changelog | Download

Kernel 5.12-rc6

Development and testing are in full swing for the upcoming Kernel 5.12 and the sixth release candidate is here. Release announcement.

GIMP 2.10.24

This is mostly the bug fix release that brings GeoTIFF metadata support among other fixes. Release announcement.

LibreOffice 7.1.2 – Community Edition

LibreOffice 7.1.2 Community edition is the point release that brings mostly the bug fixes. It would be shortly available for the stable Linux distributions. Release announcement.

Other important application updates includes libvirt 7.2.0 and icewm 2.3.1.



