MX Linux 19.4 Released with Latest Kernel and More. Download and Upgrade steps.

The MX Linux team announced that MX Linux 19.4 is immediately available for download and update. This fourth point release brings mostly version upgrades of packages and updates to the MX Linux native apps.

MX Linux is a fairly new Linux distribution with its popularity growing every day. The major reason is it comes with almost all applications pre-loaded and it is super stable with Debian base while being a high-performance system with Xfce desktop. MX Linux comes with its list of pre-packaged applications for almost all needs.

MX Linux can be used as a daily driver for every user who wants a stable, high-performance, and fast system. It comes with desktop options as default Xfce, and KDE along with the option of Fluxbox. And yes, it comes with both 32 bit and 64-bit installers.

Oh, it’s systemd free!

MX Linux 19.4

MX Linux 19.4 – What’s New

In this release, two variants of Linux Kernel are available with MX Linux 19.4, based on the iso you choose. As it is based on Debian stable (Buster 10.6), you get Kernel 4.19 with its standard 32 bit and 64-bit images.

The advanced hardware support (AHS) iso contains Kernel 5.10.24, mesa 20.3 update along with new firmware packages. This is mostly for those, who want the stability of MX Linux but want to take advantage of the latest Linux Kernel.

Desktops

This release still features and updates for Xfce 4.14 and KDE Plasma 5.15 stable. So, being a Debian-based distro, you won’t get the latest Xfce 4.16 or KDE Plasma 5.21 yet. Although you may want to try installing Xfce 4.16 via test repo it is not recommended. So, you need to wait until the Debian repo is updated with the latest packages and properly tested with MX Linux.

Applications and Package details

This release features GIMP 2.10.12, Firefox 87, VLC 3.0.12, Clementine 1.3.1, Thunderbird 68.12.0 (with 78.9 via test repo).

Download and Upgrade

If you are running MX Linux already, the upgrade process is very straightforward. And if you keep your system updated, then you probably running MX Linux 19.4 already.

Open the MX Updater from the menu and click Upgrade. Wait for the upgrade process to finish.

You can check the latest MX Linux version via command inxi -F .

For a fresh installation, grab the ISO files from the below link.

Closing Notes

The MX Linux 19.x series “patito feo” is having a fourth point release (MX Linux 19.4) after a long time. The last time MX Linux had a fourth point release in 2015. This Linux distribution normally doesn’t follow any schedule, but we typically get a major release around December of a respective year. But it’s been almost more than a year we have the 19.x series. Hopefully, we get MX Linux 20.0 later this year.

